Austin EdTech Company Launches Free AI Tool and Debut Album Supporting Educator Wellness

Spark Curiosity AI Coach logo The 12-track album features original songs written to support educator wellness and restore hope in teaching.

Spark Curiosity Coach and debut album "Fearless: An Educator's Soundtrack" position AI and music as tools that amplify teacher expertise rather than replace it

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kampus Insights CC today launched two interconnected resources for K-12 educators: Spark Curiosity AI Coach, a free artificial intelligence tool for designing curiosity-driven learning experiences, and "Fearless: An Educator's Soundtrack," a 12-track album created specifically to support educator wellness and restore hope in the profession.

While much of the national conversation around AI in education focuses on efficiency and automation, Kampus Insights CC is taking a different approach treating both technology and music as creative partners that honor teacher expertise rather than replace it.

"We're at a pivotal moment in education," said Olivia Odileke, Founder and CEO of Kampus Insights CC. "Teachers are navigating AI integration, mounting pressures, and burnout. We created tools that remind educators of their irreplaceable value AI as their creative assistant, and music as their emotional support system."

Spark Curiosity AI Coach, available free at ai.sparkcuriosityedu.com, generates 8-10 minute micro-inquiry prompts tailored to any grade level, subject, or upcoming lesson. Teachers input their instructional context, and the platform creates structured pre-instructional experiences designed to activate student curiosity before new content is introduced. The tool includes facilitation guidance, discussion questions, and customization options.

Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, Spark Curiosity AI Coach is purpose-built for K-12 classroom application, incorporating research on curiosity-driven instruction and inquiry-based learning. The platform draws from principles Odileke developed through training more than 25,000 educators worldwide in curiosity-centered teaching practices.

"Fearless: An Educator's Soundtrack" launched simultaneously on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms. The 12-track album, performed by AI artist Livi Sparks, features original songs written specifically for educators navigating the challenges of modern teaching. Song titles include "The Calling," "Energized," "Curiosity Codes," "I am a Fearless Educator," and "We Rise Together."

"Education is hard work physically, emotionally, intellectually," Odileke said. "We wanted to create something educators could listen to during their commute, their planning period, or their end-of-day decompression. Something that says: 'You're not alone. Your work matters. You are seen.'"

The album represents an innovative intersection of AI technology and human emotion. While the vocals are AI-generated, the songwriting, production, and emotional intent are entirely human-driven a deliberate artistic statement about AI as a creative tool rather than a replacement for human expression.

Both releases are part of Kampus Insights CC's broader ecosystem supporting educator practice and well-being. The company also operates an annual Spark Curiosity EDU Conference, scheduled for July 31-August 2, 2026 in Austin, which attracted 100+ educators in its inaugural 2025 event. Conference registration is now open with early bird pricing at $299.

"Curiosity isn't just a classroom strategy it's how we approach educator support holistically," Odileke noted. "Teachers need practical tools for Monday morning, emotional support for the hard days, and community that reminds them why they chose this work. Structure creates clarity. Clarity creates confidence. Confidence creates sustainable practice."

For classroom teachers, both resources are immediately accessible at no cost. Spark Curiosity AI Coach requires an account creation only and works on any web browser. The Fearless album is available on all major streaming platforms.

For school and district leaders, Spark Curiosity AI Coach serves as an entry point into Kampus Insights CC's School Improvement Operating System, Lead Spark Team, which helps administrators structure teacher collaboration cycles and measure implementation fidelity. More information is available at app.leadsparkteam.com.

Educators can access Spark Curiosity AI Coach free at ai.sparkcuriosityedu.com and stream "Fearless: An Educator's Soundtrack". Join the Fearless Educator community for ongoing support and resources.

About Kampus Insights CC

Kampus Insights CC, based in Austin, Texas, creates Collective Collaboration Infrastructure for K-12 school districts. The company operates a portfolio of educator-focused products including Lead Spark Team (a School Improvement Operating System), Spark Curiosity AI Coach (a free tool for designing inquiry-driven learning), Fearless Educator Radio and music platform (supporting educator wellness), and the annual Spark Curiosity EDU Conference. Founded by educator, author, and musician Olivia Odileke, Kampus Insights CC is guided by the principle "Structure creates clarity, clarity creates confidence, and confidence creates sustainable improvement." Learn more at ai.sparkcuriosityedu.com.

