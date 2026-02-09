HeartUnions Week 2026

HeartUnions Week, 9-15 February, is an opportunity to celebrate the union’s wins and remind us of what we can achieve when we work together.

At a time when journalists face growing pressures, joining a union is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and others. The NUJ exists to stand up for journalists and their work and we couldn’t do this without our members.

During this week we are spotlighting members’ achievements and encouraging colleagues to join the union and get involved in our campaigning and activism.

We’re calling on chapels and branches to organise an event – whether it’s a social, a meeting or a workplace stall. We’re also encouraging chapels and branches to reflect on one thing you have achieved or are most proud of in the last year and how you would like to share that. This could be through a short article, a social media post or video clip. Collating these will help us create powerful collage of union activity and successes across the year to show members and non-members how vital the work we do as a union is.

Taking heart

Here a few reasons why you should join the NUJ.

Laura Davison, general secretary, said:

“HeartUnions Week is an opportunity to take pride in what we have achieved as a collective. Joining the NUJ isn’t just about protecting your own rights – it’s about standing up for the future of the industry, and for journalism that serves the public interest. Speak to a colleague and encourage them to join the NUJ as part of this campaigning week.

“Our members are the beating heart of what we achieve at the NUJ. Whether it’s winning recognition, securing pay awards, supporting members facing redundancy, or defending ourselves from greedy, monopolistic publishers, the union exists to organise and empower journalists together.”

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

“It has never been more important for journalists to join the union. At a time of job insecurity, SLAPP threats, and the far-right jeopardising democracy, the NUJ stands up for journalists’ rights, challenges inequality, opposes censorship and fights to make our collective voice heard.

“NUJ members have a proud commitment to global solidarity and we express this with journalists and journalism at a local, national and international level.”

Fran McNulty, NUJ joint president, said:

“The changing media landscape means organising is more challenging, however as a union we have made great advances in recruiting in newsrooms right across the UK.

“We now engage with journalism students early, encouraging them to get involved. That changing media landscape means people need more protection, need to know their rights and need the support of a strong union like the NUJ to help, guide and advise them when they face challenges. We're proud to continue that tradition."

Georgina Morris, NUJ vice-president, said:

"Becoming an NUJ member back when I was a trainee reporter is one of the best decisions I've made as a journalist. It's not just about the support I've received personally during difficult times in my career, it's about being able to take action together in our workplaces and beyond.

"It's that collective power, everyone playing their part, that makes unions like this one so special. When I see the way freelances at Kerrang stuck together to head off a detrimental change in terms, the 7.3% pay rise secured by the newly recognised chapel at Wyvex Media or members at STV taking strike action in defence of jobs and regional programming, I'm so proud to be a part of the NUJ alongside them."

HeartUnions events

We have a range of events taking place during HeartUnions week.

We are launching a new Student and Early Careers Network to share experiences and advice with the next generation of journalists. There are two welcome sessions on Wednesday 11 February, 7-8pm and Thursday 12 February, 12-1pm.

We are also offering reps Employment Rights Act training at 11am on 11 February as new provisions simplifying industrial action come into force on 18 February, with further changes introduced in April. Reps will learn practical tips, including on trade union recognition and activity in the workplace. Register online.

This week will see the inaugural meeting of the revived Northamptonshire branch, marking the return of a collective NUJ presence in the county after decades. This is a grassroots initative driven by member solidarity in the face of increased abuse and intimidation faced by many journalists in the local community.

Northamptonshire NUJ branch said:

“Northamptonshire NUJ Branch strongly support efforts to secure the safety of its working journalists in the face of personal threats and abuse on social media. All forms of intimidation in the course of doing our jobs is condemned and, where necessary, should be reported to the relevant authorities. The solidarity among members for this particular issue is a driving force behind the re-emergence of the county Branch after many years of inactivity.”

Do you have an event planned for HeartUnions Week? Please email any information and photos to [email protected].

Looking ahead

On 25 February NUJ Wales will host a major national conference on the 'State of Media in Wales’ at the School of Journalism, Media and Culture in Cardiff. The event will bring together journalists, policymakers and community voices to shape the future of public interest journalism in Wales. This event is open to members and non-members with priority given to members based in Wales. Book your ticket.

In March, the Newspapers and Agencies Council is hosting a national summit for reps on 14 March from 11am-4pm at the Priory Rooms, Birmingham. The summit will discuss pay claims, AI, the Employment Rights Act, and more. Email [email protected] if you would like to attend.

Meanwhile on 28 March the NUJ will join the trade union bloc at the central London Together march for hope and unity against racism and the far-right.

