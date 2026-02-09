COGHSTA on a drowing incident at Ratjeke Village

The Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs in Limpopo Province confirms reports of another drowning incident at Ratjeke village in the Mopani District Municipality.

A 19-year-old boy is believed to have drowned while swimming with friends earlier today, Sunday, 08 February 2026. His body was found by the Mokwakwaila SAPS rescue team. This brings a total number of fatalities linked to inclement weather in the province to 30, including the two teenage boys who drowned during last week.

Meanwhile, the four-year-old boy from Mbaula Village and two Somali nationals whose car was swept away at Tshwinga river are still missing.

COGHSTA MEC Basikopo Makamu, has expressed sadness following the latest incident, adding that it raises concerns about adherence to safety tips that have been issued by the provincial government since the beginning of the rainy season.

“We have been continuously calling on communities to stop engaging in risky behavior since the time of the heavy rains. Rivers and dams are still full to capacity, and it is still dangerous to go swim under such conditions. It is painful to continue seeing a rising number of deaths that are related to drowning. Communities must adhere to safety tips and remain vigilant, “says MEC Makamu.

The Provincial search and rescue teams are continuing with efforts to locate and retrieve the missing bodies. MEC Makamu had reiterated his call to parents to guard their children and caution them about the dangers of swimming in these rivers and dams.

“This is not the right time to allow children to go swimming. Once you are swept away by water, possibility is that you might not be rescued in time and you might lose your life like what happening. 30 fatalities are a lot and we cannot be counting more drownings whilst we are spreading this news daily”, added Makamu.

The department continue to urge parents to remain vigilant about the whereabouts of their children.

Enquiries:

MEC’s Spokesperson,

Mr. Amos Phago

Cell: 072 804 3427

Director for CoGHSTA,

Ms. Tsakani Baloyi

Cell: 066 486 2571

#Servicedelivery