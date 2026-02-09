Trademo selected for Microsoft Pegasus Program to accelerate enterprise trade compliance modernization

Joining the Microsoft Pegasus Program marks a key milestone. Microsoft’s global enterprise network and AI-powered cloud infrastructure will accelerate global adoption of Trademo’s solutions.” — Shalabh Singhal, Founder & CEO of Trademo

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trademo , a trade intelligence and compliance SaaS platform, today announced its selection for the Microsoft Pegasus Program, which provides dedicated Microsoft Azure architecture support. Trademo will use these resources to strengthen and scale the enterprise adoption of its trade compliance platform across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.The program provides access to Microsoft's enterprise sales organization, enabling Trademo to explore more opportunities with global enterprises that operate complex supply chains, and expanded Azure cloud credits to support onboarding, data processing, and platform development planned for the next two years. Through the Pegasus Program, Trademo will also work with dedicated Microsoft GTM experts and Technical Architects who will support Trademo's sales and engineering team in distribution, platform resilience, and scalability.Trademo empowers enterprise customers across sectors like retail, manufacturing, logistics, chemicals, automotive, electronics, and BFSIs. The platform helps these organizations navigate multi-country trade regulatory requirements, manage compliance workflows, digitize trade, and leverage trade intelligence more efficiently through a unified cloud environment.Current Trademo customers include global enterprises managing complex trade compliance workflows across multiple jurisdictions and financial institutions that digitize trade operations and compliance workflows using Trademo's solutions. The platform integrates with enterprise ERPs, TMS, and other Trade Processing Systems through robust APIs, enabling organizations to incorporate Trademo's capabilities into their existing workflows seamlessly.As part of the Pegasus Program, Trademo will also receive Microsoft support for expansion into additional markets, where demand for automated, scalable trade visibility and compliance solutions continues to grow.About Trademo Trademo Technologies Inc is a global trade AI company that provides multiple stakeholders in global trade with unparalleled visibility, compliance, and risk management solutions. Trademo's proprietary global supply chain knowledge graph (TrademoKG) is powered by open-source intelligence from thousands of authoritative data sources and billions of data points. These data points include customs declarations, shipping data, satellite data, AIS data, vessel data, web footprints, global tariffs & duties, FTAs, import/export controls, export licenses, key personnel & ownership, company financials, and company legal information.Trademo serves enterprise importers, exporters, logistics providers, banks, insurance companies, and customs authorities. Trademo helps these organizations with digitization of trade processes, financial crime prevention, compliance with global trade regulations, global supply chain visibility, multi-tier supply chain mapping, and border security solutions.

