Trademo Joins US-India Strategic Partnership Forum to Support Trade Compliance, Transparency, and Industry Collaboration

Engaging with USISPF lets us join key trade dialogues and deliver technology that reduces friction. Our goal is to support compliant, transparent, resilient trade practices.” — Shalabh Singhal, Founder & CEO of Trademo.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trademo , a global trade digitization, visibility, and compliance automation platform, announced its membership with the U.S. India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a non-profit organization that brings together business leaders and policymakers to advance the U.S. India economic relationship. The engagement is intended to support practical collaboration between industry and government on trade policy, regulatory clarity, advancingdigital trade, and supply-chain resilience.Through this membership, Trademo will work with government agencies, regulators, customs authorities, financial institutions, and industry leaders to share operational perspectives and practical solutions for current challenges in cross-border trade. As a USISPF member, Trademo will participate in industry roundtables, policy briefings, and public-private dialogues that address key trade, regulatory, and economic issues impacting bilateral commerce. The membership also provides access to curated engagements and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration betweenbusiness leaders and policymakers across sectors.Regulatory complexity and a shifting geopolitical landscape are creating constant operational strain for organizations engaged in international commerce. Missing or incorrect documentation, misclassified SKUs, non-adherence to product level compliances, and incomplete counterparty due diligence can cause shipment delays, fines, and reputational risk. Trademo’s membership is framed as a way to bring practical, technology-led inputs into industry discussions that aim to reduce these frictions, not as a headline achievement, but as a contribution to ongoing sectoral dialogue and problem-solving.A central part of Trademo’s contribution will be its comprehensive Agentic AI-powered Global Trade Compliance capability, which is designed to help companies manage cross-border regulatory obligations at scale by centralizing SKU-level trade data, automating HS and ECCN classification with AI, and continuously monitoring updates to tariffs, export controls, and licensing requirements in 140+ jurisdictions. This reduces manual work and supports audit readiness, while making regulatory changes easier to operationalize inside procurement, exports, logistics, and trade-finance workflows.Complementing Global Trade Compliance, Trademo’s Sanctions Screener supports continuous monitoring of entities, vessels, and addresses against 675+ global sanctions lists and PEP lists, delivering automated alerts and risk indicators that compliance teams can act on in real time. Combined, these tools aim to reduce exposure to restricted trade and help organizations meet AML/CTF obligations while keeping trade moving.The membership also allows Trademo to bring its broader product portfolio into industry discussions, including Trademo TradeScreen with AI-driven trade document processing and more than 1,000 automated checks, Trademo Intel with global shipment-level trade and market intelligence powered by billions of trade transactions, and Trademo Map with multi-tier supply chain mapping and screening that identifies risks such as forced labor exposure under UFLPA and sanctioned entities. Together, these capabilities support informed conversations around how compliance, visibility, and intelligence can be better integrated into everyday trade operations.USISPF’s role in convening business and government to address economic and geostrategic priorities provides a platform for Trademo to share lessons from operational deployments, participate in policy-facing discussions, and collaborate on workshops and roundtables focused on regulatory developments, sanctions enforcement, and digital transformation. Trademo’s participation will be practical and engagement-focused: sharing use cases, participating in working sessions, and exploring public-private paths to smoother cross-border commerce.As part of the membership, Trademo expects to be involved in USISPF events and initiatives that bring together industry leaders and policymakers from multiple countries, enabling sustained dialogue aimed at improving trade facilitation and reducing disruption. These interactions will emphasize technology-driven tangible improvements, process changes and pilot programs.

