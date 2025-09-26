GeekyAnts Expands in the U.S., Showcases Dedicated .NET Developer Hiring for Enterprises and Startups

Expanding in the U.S., GeekyAnts offers dedicated ASP.NET and .NET Core teams for enterprises and startups seeking scalable digital solutions.

Dedicated .NET teams allow us to align closely with U.S. clients’ goals, ensuring scalable delivery, faster innovation, and long-term engineering value that extends well beyond short-term projects.” — Kumar Pratik - Founder & CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeekyAnts , a global technology consulting firm specializing in digital transformation, product development, and custom software solutions , is accelerating its U.S. growth with a focus on dedicated .NET developers for American enterprises and startups. This initiative follows the company’s formal U.S. expansion earlier this spring, anchored by its new San Francisco office.The firm’s .NET practice is marketed to businesses that want embedded teams rather than short projects. GeekyAnts positions dedicated ASP.NET and .NET Core engineers for custom builds, legacy modernisation, cloud integration, and performance tuning, backed by 18 years of delivery experience. The company frames the model to align engineering output with business goals across the lifecycle.The expansion adds proximity to a brand already familiar to developers through open-source work and community programs. In May, GeekyAnts announced the opening of its San Francisco office as part of a U.S. strategy, describing the move as a step to deepen collaboration and accelerate digital transformation projects.Momentum has been visible in the community and the client base. Over the summer, GeekyAnts hosted its first stateside developer meetup in San Francisco, centred on agentic AI. Coverage described the meetup event as a signal of the company embedding itself in the American tech ecosystem. Press notices in recent months pointed to a doubling of U.S. clients after the expansion, alongside investments in consulting and engineering capacity.For enterprises and venture-backed startups evaluating .NET, the dedicated-team route is pitched as a way to scale predictably without the overhead of piecemeal contracting. GeekyAnts’ playbook outlines discovery, road-mapping, execution, and continuous optimisation, with teams configured to integrate into existing product and DevOps workflows. The dedicated team explainer frames benefits in speed to market and long-term reliability, particularly for cloud-native architectures and modernisation mandates.The U.S. focus also coincides with advisory content for domestic buyers. A new buyer’s guide published last week breaks down selection models and cost structures for those hiring software development partners in the United States, suggesting that GeekyAnts is combining delivery capacity with procurement education.Market timing may be favourable. Many U.S. IT leaders are facing pressures to ship new features and retire technical debt. Microsoft’s .NET stack has remained a mainstay for line-of-business apps, and the growth of cloud services has created steady demand for engineers who can handle migrations, refactors, and integrations across Azure and hybrid environments. GeekyAnts’ messaging for the U.S. market calls out these needs, from performance engineering to cross-platform integration for web and mobile.While the company is broad across stacks, its U.S. narrative is converging around three signals. The first is presence, with a San Francisco address and local programming. The second is capability, with a maturing .NET practice packaged in dedicated hiring models. The third is demand, with reports of expanded U.S. client work following the office launch. If those threads continue, GeekyAnts is positioning itself as a long-term partner for U.S. organisations that want .NET teams embedded in product roadmaps rather than isolated sprints.For founders and technology leaders deciding between building in-house and tapping external squads, the company’s pitch is clear. Bring in a dedicated .NET unit that can act as an extension of the core team, align with the business cadence, and move with the speed of a specialized studio. With a stateside base and emphasis on enterprise-grade delivery, GeekyAnts is banking that this model will resonate with both Fortune-scale buyers and high-growth startups across the U.S. market.Contact InformationUS HQGeekyAnts Inc.315 Montgomery Street, 9th & 10th FloorsSan Francisco, CA 94104, USA+1 845 534 6825info@geekyants.comFind on Google Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/SYvWQwRJ2zFPTcB39 India OfficeGeekyAnts India Pvt LtdNo. 18, 2nd Cross Road, N S Palya, 2nd Stage,BTM Layout, Bangalore - 560076, Karnataka, India+91 80 4305 8884UK OfficeGeekyAnts UK LtdSPACES Finsbury Park17 City North Place, London N4 3FU, England, UK+44 1702 655221

