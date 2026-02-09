Exclusive Webinar: Modernize Industrial Projects with Dynamics 365 Business Central

Modernizing Industrial Project Management Using Dynamics 365 Business Central

Dynamics Square hosts a webinar on 12 Feb 2026, showing how Dynamics 365 Business Central boosts industrial project efficiency, compliance, and visibility.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamics Square, one of Australia’s leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 partners, is hosting an exclusive industry webinar designed for industrial project-based businesses looking to modernise their operations, reduce project delays, and achieve full visibility across projects, materials, resources, and finances.The live session, scheduled for 12 th February, 2026 will demonstrate how Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central with Dynamics 365 Project Operations is helping project-driven organisations move away from spreadsheets and disconnected tools toward a more predictable, scalable, and profitable way of working.Why This Webinar Matters for the IndustryIndustrial project companies are under rising operational pressure: tighter deadlines, labour constraints, unpredictable material availability, and increasing compliance demands. With many providers still relying on manual systems, productivity gaps and financial blind spots continue to grow.The upcoming webinar aims to bring clarity to these challenges and offer a proven, practical pathway for industrial project organisations to:Track project progress and costs in real timeImprove material flow from warehouse to project siteAllocate resources and equipment based on real-time availabilityKeep compliance documentation organised and audit-readyStrengthen cash flow with faster, more accurate billingReplace manual admin with automation and AI through Microsoft CopilotThis session is positioned as a must-attend event for any industrial project business seeking efficiency, visibility, and long-term operational control.What Attendees Will Learn?The live webinar will deliver a hands-on, business-focused walkthrough of how Dynamics 365 Business Central with Dynamics 365 Project Operations supports day-to-day industrial project operations.Key topics include:Real-time project costing and job trackingMaterial visibility across multiple locationsResource and capacity planning across projectsDigital compliance and safety documentationIntegrated finance and automated approvalsAI-powered insights using Microsoft CopilotAttendees will also see a live demonstration of a typical industrial project managed inside Dynamics 365 Business Central and Dynamics 365 Project Operations covering project creation, material allocation, scheduling work, capturing progress updates, and instant invoicing.Explore more here : https://www.dynamicssquare.com.au/modernise-your-industrial-projects-with-dynamics-365-business-central-and-project-operations.php Industry Experts Leading the WebinarThe session will be conducted by two senior experts from Dynamics Square:Jitender Kumar- Business Head, Dynamics SquareBalaji R- Senior Solution Architect, Dynamics SquareWith more than 500+ Microsoft Dynamics projects delivered, the speakers bring deep experience in modernising project-driven businesses across Australia.Who Should Attend?This webinar is ideal for:Industrial project-based contractors and service providersOperations and project managersFinance managers and business ownersSite / project supervisorsCompanies currently using spreadsheets, legacy systems, or outdated ERP Any organisation struggling with project delays, manual work, or material inaccuraciesWhy Dynamics Square Is Hosting This Webinar?As the industrial projects sector shifts rapidly toward connected, digital operations, Dynamics Square aims to help businesses understand:What a modern, integrated ERP looks like in a real project environmentHow quickly companies can see ROI from Dynamics 365 Business CentralWhat implementation really involves in practical termsHow dynamic 365 Business Central and project operation strengthens profitability, compliance, and cash flowHow to transition from old systems without disrupting daily operationsThe webinar reinforces Dynamics Square’s continued commitment to supporting Australia’s growing project-services market with innovative, scalable business applications.Event DetailsDate: 12th Feb, 2026Time: 3 PM AEDTPlatform: Online (link provided upon registration)Register Here: Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams Don’t miss the opportunity to gain actionable insights and explore how Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central with Dynamics 365 Project Operations can transform your industrial project operations.Register today to secure your spot and take the first step toward a more efficient, compliant, and profitable business.About Dynamics SquareDynamics Square is a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner specialising in Dynamics 365 Business Central, Finance, Sales, Power Platform, and Azure-based business applications. With 500+ successful implementations across Australia, the company helps organisations streamline operations, strengthen financial visibility, and scale with confidence.For more information, visit : https://www.dynamicssquare.com.au Media Contact:Jitender KumarDynamics Square+61 2 8607 5117

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.