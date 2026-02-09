Submit Release
Exclusive Webinar: Modernize Industrial Projects with Dynamics 365 Business Central

Dynamics Square hosts a webinar on 12 Feb 2026, showing how Dynamics 365 Business Central boosts industrial project efficiency, compliance, and visibility.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamics Square, one of Australia’s leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 partners, is hosting an exclusive industry webinar designed for industrial project-based businesses looking to modernise their operations, reduce project delays, and achieve full visibility across projects, materials, resources, and finances.

The live session, scheduled for 12 th February, 2026 will demonstrate how Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central with Dynamics 365 Project Operations is helping project-driven organisations move away from spreadsheets and disconnected tools toward a more predictable, scalable, and profitable way of working.

Why This Webinar Matters for the Industry

Industrial project companies are under rising operational pressure: tighter deadlines, labour constraints, unpredictable material availability, and increasing compliance demands. With many providers still relying on manual systems, productivity gaps and financial blind spots continue to grow.

The upcoming webinar aims to bring clarity to these challenges and offer a proven, practical pathway for industrial project organisations to:

Track project progress and costs in real time

Improve material flow from warehouse to project site

Allocate resources and equipment based on real-time availability

Keep compliance documentation organised and audit-ready

Strengthen cash flow with faster, more accurate billing

Replace manual admin with automation and AI through Microsoft Copilot

This session is positioned as a must-attend event for any industrial project business seeking efficiency, visibility, and long-term operational control.


What Attendees Will Learn?

The live webinar will deliver a hands-on, business-focused walkthrough of how Dynamics 365 Business Central with Dynamics 365 Project Operations supports day-to-day industrial project operations.

Key topics include:

Real-time project costing and job tracking

Material visibility across multiple locations

Resource and capacity planning across projects

Digital compliance and safety documentation

Integrated finance and automated approvals

AI-powered insights using Microsoft Copilot

Attendees will also see a live demonstration of a typical industrial project managed inside Dynamics 365 Business Central and Dynamics 365 Project Operations covering project creation, material allocation, scheduling work, capturing progress updates, and instant invoicing.


Explore more here : https://www.dynamicssquare.com.au/modernise-your-industrial-projects-with-dynamics-365-business-central-and-project-operations.php

Industry Experts Leading the Webinar

The session will be conducted by two senior experts from Dynamics Square:

Jitender Kumar- Business Head, Dynamics Square

Balaji R- Senior Solution Architect, Dynamics Square

With more than 500+ Microsoft Dynamics projects delivered, the speakers bring deep experience in modernising project-driven businesses across Australia.

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is ideal for:

Industrial project-based contractors and service providers

Operations and project managers

Finance managers and business owners

Site / project supervisors

Companies currently using spreadsheets, legacy systems, or outdated ERP

Any organisation struggling with project delays, manual work, or material inaccuracies


Why Dynamics Square Is Hosting This Webinar?

As the industrial projects sector shifts rapidly toward connected, digital operations, Dynamics Square aims to help businesses understand:

What a modern, integrated ERP looks like in a real project environment

How quickly companies can see ROI from Dynamics 365 Business Central

What implementation really involves in practical terms

How dynamic 365 Business Central and project operation strengthens profitability, compliance, and cash flow

How to transition from old systems without disrupting daily operations

The webinar reinforces Dynamics Square’s continued commitment to supporting Australia’s growing project-services market with innovative, scalable business applications.

Event Details

Date: 12th Feb, 2026

Time: 3 PM AEDT

Platform: Online (link provided upon registration)

Register Here: Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams

Don’t miss the opportunity to gain actionable insights and explore how Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central with Dynamics 365 Project Operations can transform your industrial project operations.

Register today to secure your spot and take the first step toward a more efficient, compliant, and profitable business.

About Dynamics Square

Dynamics Square is a trusted Microsoft Solutions Partner specialising in Dynamics 365 Business Central, Finance, Sales, Power Platform, and Azure-based business applications. With 500+ successful implementations across Australia, the company helps organisations streamline operations, strengthen financial visibility, and scale with confidence.

For more information, visit : https://www.dynamicssquare.com.au.

Media Contact:

