AI Agents in ERP: Transforming Operations with Business Central

Dynamics Square uses AI Agents in Business Central to automate workflows, boost insights, and transform ERP operations for smarter, faster business growth.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamics Square Drives AI-Enhanced Business Central ERP TransformationThere is a transformative shift in the IT landscape, as artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly integrates into every industry. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems have long served as the backbone of modern organizations, but with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the landscape of business operations is transforming at an unprecedented pace. Dynamics Square, a premier Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner, is proud to showcase its innovative approach to transforming business operations through AI Agents in ERP, powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central supports AI agents through the new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enabling intelligent automation and orchestration. These agents are active in scenarios like finance, inventory, and customer operations, and are part of the 2025 Wave 2 release plan."AI is no longer just an emerging trend, it’s a catalyst for smarter business operations, By embedding AI Agents into Business Central, we help organizations streamline workflows, reduce errors, and unlock strategic insights that drive growth” said Jitender Kumar, Business Leader at Dynamics Square.According to Microsoft research, 41% of company executives anticipate using AI to rethink business procedures over the next five years. They intend to prioritize the ethical usage of AI while coordinating and controlling AI bots. Dynamics Square invites organizations to explore the future of ERP with AI Agents and experience a new standard of operational intelligence.The evolution of AI has progressed through three pivotal phases: Predictive, Generative & Agentic.Understanding AI Agents in Business CentralAI Agents in Business Central are intelligent, rule-driven modules capable of executing tasks, analyzing information, and making decisions with minimal human intervention. They are designed to:1: Automate repetitive workflows such as invoice processing, purchase order creation, and approvals.2: Analyze business data to detect anomalies, predict patterns, and highlight risks.3: Assist employees with real-time recommendations, insights, and actions.4: Streamline inter-departmental operations by coordinating data and activities seamlessly.One notable example is the Sales Order Agent, this integrated AI agent is designed to streamline and simplify sales order management by automating tasks like order processing and tracking.Interesting Stat to Know : A recent Deloitte survey of CFOs found that 41% of finance leaders now rely on AI insights to support strategic planning, up from just 17% in 2021.Benefits of AI Agents in Dynamics 365 Business CentralAI agents bring transformative value to Business Central through AI-based business tools that boost automation, intelligence, and usability:1-Enhanced Productivity2-Smarter Decision-Making3-Improved Accuracy4-Natural Language Interaction5-Real-Time AI-powered Insights6-Personalized User Experience7-Scalability and Flexibility8-Cost Efficiency9-Seamless AI IntegrationWhy Businesses Choose Dynamics Square for Business Central AI? As a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner, Dynamics Square specializes in deploying, customizing, and scaling Business Central to help organizations harness the full potential of AI-driven ERP. The expertise lies in:Implementing AI Agent-driven workflows tailored to unique business environments .Advising on digital transformation strategies aligned with long-term operational goals .Providing ongoing support and enhancements as business needs evolve .With deep industry experience across manufacturing, not for profit, Pharma, trade & distribution, professional services, finance, and more, businesses in partnership with Dynamics Square not only adopt AI but integrate it meaningfully for measurable results.The Future AheadDynamics Square’s mission is to empower businesses with ERP solutions that are not just tools, but strategic partners in growth. Imagine an ERP that:Predicts demand before it happensOptimizes supply chains in real timeAutomates compliance across global marketsGuides leaders with proactive insightsConclusionThe question is no longer whether to adopt AI but how fast your organization can evolve to stay ahead. With Dynamics Square by your side, the journey to an AI-empowered future becomes intuitive, seamless, flexible, innovative and truly transformative.What This Means for You:Predictive Intelligence: Anticipate demand, optimize resources, and reduce risk.Autonomous Operations: Free your teams from repetitive tasks to focus on innovation.Strategic Growth: ERP evolves into a co-pilot, helping you chart the path forward.Schedule a free consultation with Dynamics SquareLet AI Agents handle approvals, reports, and data entry so your team can focus on strategy.“Empowering businesses with AI to work smarter, faster, and more intelligently.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.