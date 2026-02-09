Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,033 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Violations of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A2000917

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bodey Towle                          

STATION: St. Albans       

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/08/2026 17:50 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: David Desilets                                              

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that David Desilets (59) had violated a relief-from-abuse order. Investigation into the report revealed Desilets had violated his Relief from Abuse. Desilets was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 02/09/2026 at 1300 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2026 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Bodey Towle

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Violations of an Abuse Prevention Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.