St. Albans Barracks // Violations of an Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2000917
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bodey Towle
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/08/2026 17:50 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: David Desilets
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that David Desilets (59) had violated a relief-from-abuse order. Investigation into the report revealed Desilets had violated his Relief from Abuse. Desilets was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 02/09/2026 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2026 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Bodey Towle
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.