ICA Symposium Positions Workforce Well-Being as Florida’s Next Competitive Advantage

Global leaders and policymakers meet in Miami to turn prevention, well-being, and sustainability into economic resilience and workforce performance.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Florida’s economy faces increasing climate, operational, and workforce pressures, the II ICA International Symposium on Occupational Health and Safety is positioning workforce well-being, prevention, and sustainability as essential drivers of long-term business competitiveness.The two-day international event will take place March 26–27, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center, under the theme “Well-being and Sustainability: Keys to the Future of Work.” The international program convenes global leaders confirmed like: James ( Jim) Frederick, Commissioner of Labor, Commonwealth of Virginia and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of OSHA; Dr. Manal Azzi, Heads the global team on Occupational Safety and Health ( OSH); Lorraine Martin, CEO of the National Safety Council and Helmut Ehnes, Chair of the VISION ZERO Steering Committee of ISSA Past President of ISSA Mining, among others, addressing how prevention, mental well-being, sustainability, and leadership can be integrated into business strategy as drivers of stability, talent retention, and performance.Recent business leadership analysis from the Florida Council of 100 underscores that resilience is no longer about post-disaster recovery, but a strategic investment to protect jobs, sustain growth, and keep Florida attractive for investment. Building directly on this economic reality, the II ICA International Symposium translates resilience into action by strengthening the workforce itself—Florida’s most critical economic asset.Rather than focusing solely on compliance, the Symposium equips small and medium-sized businesses, contractors, and employers with practical tools to anticipate risk, strengthen operational continuity, reduce costly disruptions, and build safer, more adaptable organizations. For many employers, workforce-related risks now represent a top-tier operational and financial exposure. The Symposium directly addresses this reality by positioning prevention and well-being as core business capabilities, not peripheral programs.Beyond dialogue, the Symposium connects employers and workers to concrete training pathways developed with Florida International University, including construction pre-apprenticeship routes and potential access to The Occupational Safety and Health Administration ( OSHA ) 30 certification at no cost for eligible participants—creating a direct pipeline to safer, more reliable talent.ICA is part of the OSHA Alliance Program and an affiliate of the The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Total Worker HealthProgram, reinforcing its alignment with the nation’s leading prevention and worker well-being frameworks.The event also counts on strong institutional support from the Occupational and Environmental Health Corporation (CSOA) of Colombia, a long-standing regional leader with more than 25 years of experience and organizer of the Occupational Health Week, entering its 32nd edition in 2026. This alliance strengthens a strategic institutional bridge between the United States and Latin America in occupational health, safety, and prevention.A Historic Milestone for Economic and Safety LeadershipFor the first time in North America, the PREVER Awards—backed by the General Council of Industrial Relations and Labor Sciences of Spain with a 28-year trajectory in Europe—will be presented within the framework of the Symposium. These awards recognize organizations that demonstrate excellence in prevention, safety management, and responsible business practices, reinforcing the Symposium’s role as a platform where economic competitiveness and world-class prevention converge.Designed for executives, investors, policymakers, and business owners, the II ICA International Symposium is a platform that goes one step ahead—created for those who are already building the future, not waiting for it.For registration, partnership opportunities, or media inquiries: www.icapbc.org or email at: info@icapbc.org

