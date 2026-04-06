CRISS CISNEROS HONORED IN MIAMI FOR HER LEADERSHIP AND IMPACT ON THE HISPANIC COMMUNITY

The Ecuadorian entrepreneur received recognition during Miami Women’s Month 2026 and an official certificate signed by the Mayor of Doral, Christi Fraga

My mission has always been clear: to demonstrate that work does not have to mean sacrifice, but rather can become a path to freedom” — Said Criss Cisneros.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of Miami Women’s Month 2026—a platform that celebrates the impact, diversity, and cultural richness of women—Ecuadorian entrepreneur Cristina “Criss” Cisneros was honored on March 28 for her outstanding leadership as a Hispanic businesswoman in the United States.The recognition was presented by the organization Miami Women’s Month – Voices & Vision, as part of a series of initiatives highlighting women who are creating a positive impact within their communities. As part of this honor, Cisneros also received a certificate of recognition signed by the Mayor of the City of Doral, Christi Fraga, acknowledging her contributions to both business development and social progress within the Latino community.Cristina “Criss” Cisneros represents a story of resilience, determination, and entrepreneurial vision. Originally from Ecuador, she arrived in the United States in 2021 facing the challenges common to many immigrant women: without English proficiency, without a network, and starting from scratch in the cleaning industry.Through discipline and a strategic mindset, she transformed that reality into an opportunity. In her first year of operations, she built a cleaning company that generated $300,000 in revenue, establishing a solid and scalable business model.However, her impact goes far beyond financial success. Inspired by her own journey, Cisneros has dedicated her career to empowering other Latina entrepreneurs and women in the cleaning industry. To date, she has mentored over 200 women, guiding them in the creation and growth of their own businesses, proving that with discipline and determination, new futures are possible.Through her practical methodology, she has helped many of them dramatically transform their economic reality—from earning $500 per week to reaching between $10,000 and $30,000 per month—transitioning from operational roles to leading teams and building structured, sustainable companies.“My mission has always been clear: to demonstrate that work does not have to mean sacrifice, but rather can become a path to freedom, and that every woman has the power to build her own path toward independence,” Cisneros stated.In addition to her role as an entrepreneur and mentor, Criss is the author of the book “Golden Gloves,” where she shares her story and the strategies that allowed her to build a successful business from the ground up. She also leads educational initiatives such as the free online event “Sweep the Competition,” the in-person experience “Sweep 2026,” the business training program “Yellow Gloves Entrepreneurs,” and her mentorship program “Cleaning Mastery,” all designed to transform cleaning jobs into structured and scalable businesses.Today, Cristina “Criss” Cisneros is emerging as one of the most relevant voices within the Latino entrepreneurship ecosystem in the United States, demonstrating that true success is not only measured in revenue, but in the ability to open doors for others to move forward.

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