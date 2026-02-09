31 Concept Unveils ODUN.ONE - Next-Gen Deep Packet Intelligence for the AI Era

ODUN.ONE - LAUNCH EVENT 31 Concept - Official Logo

Launched at an exclusive VIP event in Baku, ODUN.ONE marks the industry's shift from Deep Packet Inspection to Deep Packet Intelligence

The world doesn't need another cybersecurity product. It needs a new paradigm.” — Misha Hanin

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 31 Concept (31C), a cybersecurity company specializing in sovereign network intelligence, officially launched ODUN.ONE - a next-generation Deep Packet Intelligence platform - on February 3, 2026, at an exclusive VIP event in Baku, attended by government officials, defense leaders, technology executives, and strategic partners from around the world.ODUN.ONE is not an incremental upgrade to legacy DPI. It is a clean-slate platform built for the realities of modern networks - where encryption is everywhere, AI-generated traffic is exploding, scale is relentless, and new applications appear daily. Where legacy vendors struggle with outdated architectures and local tools lack Tier-1 sophistication, ODUN.ONE delivers carrier-grade performance with private-cloud agility, AI-driven analytics, natural language command and control, and sovereignty-ready compliance - all in a single platform."The world doesn't need another cybersecurity product. It needs a new paradigm," said Misha Hanin, Founder and CEO of 31 Concept. "ODUN.ONE was born from a simple conviction: sovereign nations deserve sovereign intelligence. Not repackaged enterprise tools. Not black-box solutions controlled from abroad. A platform they own, they operate, and they trust - powered by AI that was designed to think at network speed."From Deep Packet Inspection to Deep Packet IntelligenceODUN.ONE unifies analytics, control, and intelligence into one adaptive ecosystem. The platform transforms raw network data into actionable insights that drive service quality, operational excellence, security, and revenue growth - bridging the gap between real-time monitoring and strategic decision-making.The platform is built on a modular software stack engineered with modern microservices architecture, comprising four core modules:• DataONE - Traffic analysis at the DPI level. High-performance deep packet inspection and AI-based pattern recognition that identifies network flows, classifies over 3,500 applications across 14 app categories and 11 content categories, and dynamically identifies new and encrypted traffic through continuous machine learning.• ControlONE - Policy management and plane control. Applies security, compliance, and usage policies directly in the data plane at line rate without latency impact, integrating operational insights with immediate policy enforcement.• OpsONE - OSS/NMS for system monitoring and management. Delivers comprehensive, multi-dimensional visibility into how traffic moves, grows, and performs - including location-based, time-based, and policy-based traffic consumption analytics.• AnalyticsONE - An artificial intelligence module for analytics, forecasting, and automation. Powers AI-driven command and management through natural language interfaces, enabling operators to query, configure, and control the platform as effortlessly as having a conversation.This entire stack runs on standard x86/ARM hardware - no proprietary appliances required. Modules scale elastically on demand, deploy inline or off-path, and extend without refactoring. The architecture eliminates the limitations of fixed-purpose appliances and unlocks true deployment flexibility.Five Capabilities That Define the PlatformVisibility in an Encrypted, AI-Driven World. Networks are no longer transparent. Critically, ODUN.ONE does not break, decrypt, or compromise encryption in any way. Instead, the platform uses advanced AI-based pattern recognition and behavioral analysis to understand and classify encrypted traffic without ever accessing its contents - delivering near-100% classification accuracy, AI-powered anomaly detection, and compliance-ready regulatory intelligence while fully preserving data privacy and encryption integrity.Sovereignty and Scale by Design. A clean-slate, private-cloud native, modular, API-first architecture with carrier-grade performance. Data localization and compliance are built in, not bolted on.AI-Driven Command and Control. Natural language AI interfaces replace complex command syntax. Operators and decision-makers query, configure, and control the platform as easily as having a conversation - reducing training needs, accelerating adoption, and enabling smarter operations.Turning Networks into Business Engines. ODUN.ONE transforms blind data pipes into intelligent, revenue-generating networks with application-aware billing, AI-driven traffic monetization, optimized QoS, predictive services for improved ARPU, and reduced churn.Real-Time Threat Detection. Behavioral intelligence learns normal patterns and flags deviations across users, devices, applications, and protocols. Policy enforcement happens at line rate. Anomalies, tunneling, misuse, and encryption abuse are identified the moment they occur.The Baku Launch EventThe exclusive launch event, held in Baku on February 3, 2026, brought together a select audience of government decision-makers, security leaders, telecom executives, and strategic partners from around the world - including experts, clients, and partners from Canada, the United States, Europe, the UAE, Bahrain, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and beyond. Attendees heard firsthand why legacy DPI approaches are no longer fit for purpose, how 31 Concept engineered ODUN.ONE from a clean slate, and what makes the platform's AI-native architecture uniquely positioned for the challenges of modern networks.The event also marked the deepening of 31 Concept's strategic partnerships in the region. Bestcomp Group, 31C's strategic partner for the South Caucasus and Central Asia, co-hosted the event - underscoring the shared commitment to bringing world-class cybersecurity capabilities to the region."What we demonstrated today isn't a roadmap or a concept - it's a working platform," said Boris Heismann, Chief Technology Officer of 31 Concept. "ODUN.ONE processes deep packet intelligence in real time, at scale, with AI that was designed for this mission from day one. This is the platform we would have wanted to exist when we started our careers in cybersecurity. So we built it."Unprecedented Growth, Global AmbitionThe launch of ODUN.ONE caps a breakout year for 31 Concept. In under 11 months since its founding, the company has:• Grown from 5 to over 50 professionals in less than 12 months• Established strategic partnerships spanning multiple continents through alliances with Bestcomp Group and TechPro DC• Completed the acquisition of an early-stage Canadian start-up Xynthor AI, accelerating the company's AI capabilities• Filed the first patent application for its core technology innovation• Built a dedicated Research Lab with academic talent including professors and PhDs"The cybersecurity industry has spent decades selling incremental upgrades to fundamentally outdated architectures," said Jochanan Sommerfeld, Chief Strategy Officer of 31 Concept. "ODUN.ONE is our answer to that. It's not an upgrade. It's a replacement. And the response we saw today in Baku tells us the market has been waiting for exactly this."The Value of ODUN.ONE• Unified Intelligence - One platform for visibility, QoE, operations, monetization, and security• Operational Efficiency - Accelerated diagnostics, automation, and NOC optimization• Customer Experience - Continuous improvement of service quality through AppScore insights• Revenue Acceleration - Direct link between usage visibility and monetization policies• Network Security - Real-time detection and mitigation of abnormal traffic• AI Accuracy - Continuous model retraining ensures precise recognition, even under encryption• Open Integration - Works with OCS/CHF, PCRF/PCF, PGW/UPF, Billing, CRM, and SIEM systemsAvailabilityODUN.ONE is available immediately to qualified government and enterprise customers through 31 Concept's network of certified strategic partners. Deployment options include fully sovereign on-premises installations and partner-managed configurations tailored to national requirements.About 31 Concept31 Concept (31C) is a cybersecurity company building the future of Sovereign Deep Packet Intelligence. Founded by cybersecurity veterans with over three decades of experience, 31C develops AI-native technology that enables nations, telecoms, and critical infrastructure operators to achieve true data sovereignty and transform their networks into intelligent, revenue-generating assets. The company operates as an organization with over 50 professionals, supported by a dedicated Research Lab and a growing ecosystem of strategic partners.For more information, visit 31c.io

