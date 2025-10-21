31 Concept Appoints Techpro DC as Main Distributor Across Eurasia

31 Concept - Official Logo Techpro DC - Certificate

31 Concept names Techpro DC as its main distributor across Eurasia, expanding access to its next-generation network intelligence platform.

We are proud to become the main distributor for 31C in Eurasia. This partnership allows us to bring state-of-the-art technology to our markets and deliver real value to our partners and clients.” — Techpro DC

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 31 Concept , the fast-growing technology company behind next-generation network intelligence and data-driven platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Techpro DC , one of the leading IT distributors in Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Through this partnership, Techpro DC will serve as the main distributor of 31 Concept’s platform in the Eurasia region, covering Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Moldova.This collaboration represents a major step in 31 Concept’s international expansion, ensuring that enterprises, telecom providers, and government clients across Eurasia gain direct access to its innovative platform, supported by Techpro DC’s robust regional distribution network and expertise.Driving Innovation in EurasiaWith a proven track record as a trusted IT distributor since 2013, Techpro DC brings a portfolio of global vendors, a dealer network of over 300 partners, and established logistics infrastructure across Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. This makes Techpro DC the ideal partner to accelerate adoption of 31 Concept’s solutions in fast-growing Eurasian markets.“Partnering with Techpro DC is a natural step for us,” said Misha Hanin, Co-Founder & CEO of 31 Concept. “Eurasia is one of the most strategically important regions for digital transformation, and Techpro DC’s reach, professionalism, and reputation ensure our platform will be delivered with excellence to clients who need it most.”Shared VisionBoth companies share a commitment to trust, transparency, and long-term value creation. By combining 31 Concept’s advanced technology with Techpro DC’s local knowledge and distribution strength, this partnership will empower regional businesses and institutions with new capabilities in network intelligence, security, and operational performance.A spokesperson for Techpro DC added:“We are proud to become the main distributor for 31 Concept in Eurasia. This partnership allows us to bring state-of-the-art technology to our markets and deliver real value to our partners and clients.”About 31 Concept31 Concept ( 31C .io) is a next-generation cybersecurity and data intelligence company, building AI-driven platforms that redefine how enterprises, telecom providers, governments, and regulators see and act on digital traffic. Headquartered in Dubai, with global operations, 31 Concept is focused on delivering sovereign-grade, future-ready solutions.About Techpro DCFounded in 2013, Techpro DC is a broad-line IT distributor serving Transcaucasia and Central Asia. With offices in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Techpro DC partners with over 300 dealers and represents world-leading brands. Its mission is to deliver advanced IT solutions with quality, transparency, and efficiency.

