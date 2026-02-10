Attomarker initiates Acceleration Round to scale immunology diagnostics platform

Liscar 6 Benchtop CE-mark Device Attomarker Handheld Device in Development

The Acceleration Round is intended to support commercial rollout, regulatory progress, further clinical validation, and extension of Attomarker’s immune profiling portfolio within Long Covid.” — Professor Andrew Shaw, CEO & Chief Scientist

EXETER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attomarker, a UK-based diagnostics company, today announced that it has commenced an Acceleration Round as it enters the next phase of its commercial and clinical development.

Attomarker develops multiplex immune diagnostics that deliver clinically relevant immune profiling from a single, small blood sample within minutes. The company’s tests are designed for use in real clinical settings and are already being used by clinicians.

The company’s current focus is immune profiling in patients suffering with Long Covid, estimated to affect more than 65 million people worldwide. Attomarker’s COVID Antibody Spectrum Test enables immune classification of patients into one of three distinct endotypes, supporting identification of appropriate treatment approaches and monitoring of disease recovery. Two additional Long Covid companion tests are in development.

Attomarker recently entered into a strategic co-development agreement with EpitogenX to combine next-generation antigen technology with Attomarker’s diagnostics platform, with the aim of extending immune profiling into other immune-mediated conditions that are currently underserved by diagnostic options. Early target areas include Lyme disease and Hashimoto’s disease.

The company is supported by a strong intellectual property position, holding eight granted patents with a further patent pending, covering its core diagnostics technology and system architecture.

Attomarker’s diagnostics currently operate on a CE-marked benchtop device that is approved and in clinical use. A handheld device is also in development as an additional deployment option.

The Acceleration Round is intended to support commercial rollout, regulatory progress, further clinical validation, and extension of Attomarker’s immune profiling portfolio within Long Covid.

Retail investor participation conducted through Crowdcube, a platform authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. All eligibility checks, approvals, and investment activity take place on the Crowdcube platform.

https://www.crowdcube.com/early-access/attomarker

Information for non-retail investors is available via a separate information page.

https://attomarker.com/investors/

This announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or invitation to invest in any jurisdiction.

NOTES OT EDITORS

This announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or invitation to invest in any jurisdiction.

ABOUT ATTOMARKER LTD

Attomarker Ltd is a UK-based diagnostics company developing multiplex immune profiling technologies designed to support clinical decision-making in complex disease settings. Its diagnostics enable rapid, clinically relevant immune analysis from a single small blood sample for real-world clinical use.

Attomarker is a multi-award-winning spin-out from the research group of Professor Andrew Shaw at the University of Exeter. The company has received multiple industry recognitions and its diagnostics are already in clinical use.

https://attomarker.com/

FURTHER MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Andrew Vincent

The Grow Group Ltd

andrew@grow.ky

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.