EpitogenX and Attomarker Sign Strategic Co-Development Agreement to Advance Precision Immunology Diagnostics

EpitogenX and Attomarker sign co-development agreement to advance precision immunology diagnostics in multiple diseases including Lyme Disease and Long Lyme

EXETER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EpitogenX Ltd and Attomarker Ltd have announced the signing of a strategic co-development agreement that unites their complementary strengths in next-generation antigen engineering and multiplex immunological diagnostics. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development and commercialisation of a new class of precision diagnostics built on Attomarker’s gold nanotechnology test platforms and powered by EpitogenX’s AI-driven epitope discovery and recombinant antigen production.

This agreement covers development across Attomarker’s full technology portfolio, beginning with the Liscar 6 platform and extending to its handheld instrument in development, enabling rapid, quantitative, multiplex immune profiling for a range of conditions where immune dysregulation is central, commencing with Lyme Disease and Long Lyme.

Addressing Unmet Need Across Immunology and Infection:

Lyme disease presents a substantial global health challenge. In the United States alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate around 476,000 cases annually, making it the most reported vector-borne illness in the country. Worldwide, the disease burden is significant, especially across Europe and North America, with many patients suffering delayed or inaccurate diagnosis, and some finding themselves with persistent, debilitating symptoms over years. The Lyme disease diagnostic market is projected to reach approximately USD 18.6 billion by 2030, driven by increasing disease incidence, awareness, and demand for improved diagnostics.

Professor Andrew Shaw, CEO & Chief Scientist of Attomarker, said:

“This agreement brings together two pioneering UK diagnostics enterprises with shared vision to improve diagnostics for millions of Lyme disease patients. However, by combining Attomarker’s advanced multiplex gold nanotechnology with EpitogenX’s antigen and epitope expertise, we can deliver rapid, quantitative immune diagnostics across a much broader array of diseases, transforming how clinicians understand and manage immune dysregulation.”

Delivering Personalised Immune Profiling for Real-World Clinical Decisions:

Attomarker’s immune profiling technology, arising from translational research at the University of Exeter, enables rapid, quantitative measurement of multiple immune biomarkers simultaneously. Its licensed COVID Antibody Spectrum Test provides clinicians with endotype-level insight into immune responses in Long COVID patients, better informing personalised treatment pathways. This approach moves beyond traditional binary diagnostics towards deeper immune characterisation that supports targeted therapeutic decisions.

The partnership recognises that many diseases share common mechanisms of immune dysregulation. Conditions such as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, autoimmune arthritis, systemic lupus and others involve distinct immune signatures that could benefit from the same endotype-driven diagnostic strategy. Harnessing detailed immune profiles allows clinicians to match patients with the most appropriate treatments and monitor response with greater precision.

Leveraging Complementary Technologies:

Attomarker’s technology is based on an optical gold nanoparticle array capable of rapid, label-free, multiplex biomarker measurement from tiny blood samples. It is designed to produce laboratory-quality results in minutes and to scale across disease indications including infection, inflammation, endocrine dysfunction and allergy.

EpitogenX brings deep expertise in AI-driven epitope mapping (EpitoPredikt™) and antigen display (EpitoGen®), enabling discovery of disease-specific biomarkers and production of highly robust recombinant antigens for use in both laboratory and point-of-care assays.

Dr Abdo Alnabulsi, CEO and co-founder of EpitogenX, said:

“This partnership marks a milestone in the translation of cutting-edge antigen science into precision diagnostics. Our technology will strengthen Attomarker’s diagnostic platforms, enabling better detection and monitoring across conditions from Lyme to autoimmune disease. Together we are building tools that clinicians and patients urgently need.”

About Attomarker Ltd

Attomarker is a diagnostic technology company based in Exeter, UK, focused on next-generation multiplex immunology and infection testing. Its platforms integrate gold nanoparticle nanotechnology, microfluidics and data analytics to deliver fast, quantitative biomarker profiles for clinicians and researchers. Attomarker is currently engaged in an acceleration round.

About EpitogenX Ltd

EpitogenX is a biotechnology company based in Aberdeen, UK, specialising in AI-driven epitope mapping, recombinant antigen discovery and development of high-performance diagnostic reagents. Its platforms support the discovery and production of antigens for research and clinical testing.



