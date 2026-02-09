Alvaka, Halcyon Partner to Help Organizations Recover from Ransomware Faster Through Decryption Capabilities

New partnership improves the ability of organizations to better detect, respond to and recover from ransomware attacks.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alvaka, a global provider and go-to company in ransomware recovery and remediation solutions, today announced a new partnership with Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware platform. This partnership will improve the ability of organizations to better detect, respond to and recover from ransomware attacks with improved efficiency and confidence. Additionally, clients will benefit from combined real-time ransomware detection and intelligence with post-attack remediation expertise, including the ability to recover encrypted data through decryption methods under certain conditions.The Alvaka-Halcyon partnership comes as ransomware remains one of the most persistent and destructive threats facing organizations, particularly from ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) groups. According to Deloitte’s Global Threat Intelligence (CTI) report, the rapid proliferation of RaaS groups contributed to a 17% increase in ransomware claims with an average cost in excess of $4.9 million in 2024.“Alvaka is committed to being the most trusted brand in ransomware recovery,” said Oli Thordarson, founder and CEO at Alvaka. “Powerful tools, mature processes, and the best engineers are needed for the fastest and most effective ransomware recovery possible. Alvaka and Halcyon are uniquely positioned to provide the best outcomes with unmatched speed when ransomware strikes.”Together, Alvaka and Halcyon help organizations in need of immediate help to defeat ransomware via detection, intelligence gathering, response, containment and recovery strategies. In certain cases, Halcyon’s Anti-Ransomware Platform can enable keyless decryption, allowing impacted data to be recovered without engaging with the individual or group responsible for the attack. This includes the ability to reconstruct a decryption key when ransomware tools remain on a compromised system after an attack. Information gathered during the initial stages of an attack can also be used by Alvaka to support file recovery and accelerate remediation efforts.This integrated approach is designed to support business continuity by regaining control of critical systems faster, minimizing downtime, reducing data loss and avoiding costly ransomware payments.“We’re excited to partner with Alvaka to help organizations defeat ransomware across the entire attack lifecycle,” said Oliver Newbury, chief strategy officer at Halcyon. “Halcyon’s Anti-Ransomware Platform proactively stops attacks before encryption, enables rapid recovery when incidents occur and eliminates the need to pay ransoms. Combined with Alvaka’s deep incident response and restoration expertise, organizations gain a faster, more complete path to recovery and resilience.”As part of this partnership, Halcyon’s anti-ransomware capabilities are available to Alvaka’s clients, expanding access to advanced anti-ransomware prevention, detection, and recovery capabilities across a unified platform. Together, Alvaka and Halcyon provide end-to-end support before, during and after an attack.For more information about Alvaka, visit www.alvaka.net . To learn more about Halcyon’s anti-ransomware platform, including its new Incident Response program, visit www.halcyon.ai/partners/ir About AlvakaFounded in 1982, Alvaka is a leading provider of ransomware recovery and cybersecurity solutions. Staffed with talented teams and powerful ransomware recovery tools, Alvaka’s expertise, cutting-edge technology and commitment to customer success are recognized by the top cyber liability insurers and breach counsels. Alvaka makes MSPs, IT integrators, IT consultants and IT vendors the right technology partner for fast and effective ransomware recovery. For more information, visit https://www.alvaka.net/ About HalcyonHalcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider, is purpose-built to defeat ransomware attacks. Our technology takes an end-to-end approach to proactively disrupt threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, from pre-execution to data exfiltration and encryption. With a 24/7 expert team that does the heavy lifting for you, and a robust ransomware warranty, Halcyon eliminates the need for ransom payments, ensures operational continuity and protects businesses from data extortion. Learn more at halcyon.ai.

