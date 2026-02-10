Calculated Construction Expands Services to Include Pole Buildings

Submit Release
WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calculated Construction, LLC, a Central Iowa–based leader in steel building construction, announced today the expansion of its services to include pole buildings. This addition complements the company’s long-standing expertise in steel structures and allows Calculated Construction to meet a wider range of customer needs across agricultural, commercial, and municipal sectors.

Known for building durable, high-quality facilities, Calculated Construction designs and constructs buildings for agricultural machinery and equipment, commercial storage, fire stations and municipal buildings, and churches throughout the region.

“We still specialize in steel buildings, and that expertise remains at the core of who we are,” said Jordan Kramer, Owner of Calculated Construction. “Expanding our company to offer pole buildings broadens our capabilities and expands our ability to serve more customers with the right solution for their project.”

The addition of pole buildings provides clients with increased flexibility in design, budget, and construction timelines, while maintaining the company’s commitment to craftsmanship, safety, and reliability.

Calculated Construction continues to serve Central Iowa with a hands-on approach, experienced project management, and a focus on long-term value for every structure built.

For more information about Calculated Construction and its full range of services, visit CalculatedConstructionLLC.com.

About Calculated Construction
Calculated Construction is a Central Iowa–based construction company specializing in steel buildings for agricultural, commercial, and municipal applications. With the addition of pole buildings, the company offers expanded solutions tailored to the needs of farmers, businesses, communities, and organizations across the region.

