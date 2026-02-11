AKW Financial Celebrates 7 Years of Helping Businesses Build Stronger Financial Foundations

April Pannell, Founder and CEO of AKW Financial

Financial clarity changes how a business operates. When owners understand their numbers and have the right systems in place, they stop reacting and start leading with intention and confidence.” — April Pannell, Founder and CEO of AKW Financial

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AKW Financial proudly celebrates seven years of supporting business owners with strategic financial leadership and operational clarity. Founded by CEO April Pannell in 2019, the firm has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking structure, stability, and scalable growth.Over the past seven years, AKW Financial has helped clients move beyond reactive financial management to proactive, strategic decision-making. Through accurate bookkeeping, streamlined accounting systems, payroll administration, tax strategy, and outsourced CFO services, the firm equips business owners with the visibility and confidence needed to grow sustainably.AKW Financial provides integrated services including:• Accounting and Bookkeeping (Business and Personal • Cash Flow Management and Financial Oversight• Payroll and Bill Pay Services• Tax Planning, Preparation, and Resolution• Fractional / Outsourced CFO Services• HR Support and Benefits Administration• Financial Systems Integration and OptimizationBy leveraging leading platforms including QuickBooks, Xero, Zoho, NetSuite, Gusto, and Rippling, AKW Financial designs streamlined financial ecosystems tailored to each client. Entering its eighth year, the team continues to focus on reinforcing financial foundations, improving operational performance, and helping businesses scale with clarity and confidence.About AKW FinancialFounded in 2019, AKW Financial is a full-service accounting and advisory firm based in West Des Moines, Iowa. The firm specializes in strategic financial management, bookkeeping, payroll, tax planning, HR services, and fractional CFO support for growing businesses across multiple industries.

