Revol One Financial® Works with Illustrata to Accelerate Innovation in Annuity Illustrations

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revol One Financial announced it is working with Illustrata , a provider of next-generation illustration technology for life and annuity carriers, to accelerate innovation in annuity illustrations. Using Illustrata's modern, API-first platform, Revol One Financial will deliver clearer, more intuitive illustration tools that help Financial Professionals and clients better understand annuity product performance.Illustrata's API-first platform converts existing actuarial calculation tools into cloud-based illustration systems that can be launched in weeks. It enables instant rate updates across distribution channels, seamless integration with existing systems and workflows, and the creation of customized, branded illustrations.This approach allows Revol One Financial to rapidly develop and deploy illustration capabilities for new products, improving speed to market and usability. The DirectGrowth MYGA will be the first product to utilize the new illustration tool."The most compelling aspect is how quickly we can develop and launch illustration capabilities for our products," said Nate Wilbanks, Chief Product Strategy Officer at Revol One Financial. “The output is clean, intuitive, and far more client-friendly, making it easier for Financial Professionals to explain product details and walk clients through outcomes with confidence.""Revol One Financial exemplifies the forward-thinking carrier Illustrata was built to serve," said Bobby Samuelsen, Founder and CEO of Illustrata. "Our platform provides the speed and flexibility they need to execute their vision without the constraints of legacy technology."Guided by the cheetah spirit, Revol One Financial continues to deliver best-in-class service experiences and product innovation through technology-forward platforms. This latest advancement reinforces the company's commitment to staying nimble, efficient, and relentlessly focused on revolutionizing how people feel, think and experience retirement solutions.About Revol One FinancialRevol One Financial is the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Financial is a Michigan-domiciled insurance company licensed in 49 states. With its innovative approach, Revol One Financial is well-positioned to become a driving force in the insurance industry. Revol One Financial administrative offices are in Urbandale, Iowa. For more information, please visit RevolOneFinancial.com.AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb" (Good) to Revol One Insurance Company (Revol One Financial) (Spring Lake, MI, with administrative offices in Urbandale, IA.). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is "Positive." The ratings reflect Revol One Financial's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Visit www.ambest.com for the latest ratings.Guarantees are subject to the financial strength and claims-paying ability of Revol One Insurance Company and subject to the terms and conditions of the product. Surrender charges may apply.Revol One Financialis the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Insurance Company is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. Revol One Insurance Company is not authorized to conduct business in the state of New York.About IllustrataIllustrata's API-first platform converts existing actuarial calculation tools into cloud-based illustration systems that launch in weeks at a fraction of traditional costs. The platform enables carriers to push rate updates instantly across all distribution channels, integrate with existing systems and workflows, and create customized, branded illustrations. Illustrata provides smarter illustration solutions for life and annuity carriers. Learn more at www.illustrata.io

