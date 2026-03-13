Career support for military spouses

Military spouses are resilient, adaptable and highly skilled, but frequent relocations and shifting responsibilities can make it challenging to build and sustain a career. Fortunately, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers career support programs designed specifically for military spouses to provide resources that help them thrive no matter where military life takes them. If you’re a military spouse or know someone who is, keep reading to learn more about military spouse opportunities at VA and how to apply.

The 4+1 Commitment

In 2024, VA became the first federal agency to sign the 4+1 Commitment, a voluntary pledge by employers to expand military spouse employment opportunities by adopting at least 1 of the 4 following policies:

Facilitate job transferability. Offer remote or telework options. Offer flexible work hours. Provide paid or permissive Permanent Change of Station (PCS) leave.

VA upholds this commitment in multiple ways, including offering flexible or compressed work schedules. Learn more about the 4+1 Commitment online.

Find a rewarding VA career

VA has partnered with the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) program to help recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses in meaningful careers at VA. Create a MySECO account today to search jobs, take career assessments and more.

Another way to find VA careers open to military spouses is to navigate to USAJOBS.gov select the “military spouses” option under the “hiring path” filter, or to look for a green ring icon within the “this job is open to” section of the job announcement. Here are a few in-demand roles to get your search started:

Explore all jobs designed specifically for military spouses online.

Advance your education and your career

Did you know that eligible military spouses can receive up to $4,000 in financial assistance for the pursuit of a license, certification or associate degree, or for continuing education courses to maintain a license or certification necessary for employment? The My Career Advancement Account (MyCAA) Scholarship offers military spouses the financial assistance to meet their career goals through an approved institution. Learn more about scholarship and eligibility requirements online.

Join VA

VA knows that investing in military spouses strengthens families, communities, and organizations, even in the face of transfers and relocations. Explore careers that move with you at VA Careers.