Shaftsbury Barracks / MV Crash with Serious Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B3000504
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/09/26 at approximately 0731 Hours
STREET: VT Route 11
TOWN: Peru
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ethan Allen Trl
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brian Lawrence
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: SVMC
PASSENGER: Juvenile
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
INJURIES: Severe
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Timothy Surdam
AGE: 62
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nashua, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Cadillac
VEHICLE MODEL: XT6
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: SVMC
PASSENGER: Kendra Surdam
AGE: 66
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nashua, NH
INJURIES: Severe
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 02/09/26 at approximately 0731 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 11 near Ethan Allen Trl in the Town of Peru, VT, for a two-vehicle crash.
Investigation determined that Brian Lawrence, 44, of Londonderry, Vermont, operator of Vehicle #1, was traveling south on VT Route 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, causing him to cross the center line. Vehicle #2, operated by Timothy Surdam, 62, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was traveling north on VT Route 11. As a result, Vehicle #1 struck Vehicle #2 head-on, causing total damage to both vehicles.
Both vehicle operators were transported by ambulance to Southwest Vermont Medical Center, and both passengers were airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The roadway was closed for a period of time while emergency personnel cleared the scene. Paul's Towing removed all vehicles from the roadway.
This crash remains under investigation. Troopers on scene were assisted by the Winhall Police Department.
