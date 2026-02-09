Shaftsbury Barracks / MV Crash with Serious Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26B3000504

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/09/26 at approximately 0731 Hours

STREET: VT Route 11

TOWN: Peru

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ethan Allen Trl

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brian Lawrence

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: SVMC

PASSENGER: Juvenile

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

INJURIES: Severe

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Timothy Surdam

AGE: 62

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nashua, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Cadillac

VEHICLE MODEL: XT6

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: SVMC

PASSENGER: Kendra Surdam

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nashua, NH

INJURIES: Severe

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 02/09/26 at approximately 0731 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 11 near Ethan Allen Trl in the Town of Peru, VT, for a two-vehicle crash.

Investigation determined that Brian Lawrence, 44, of Londonderry, Vermont, operator of Vehicle #1, was traveling south on VT Route 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, causing him to cross the center line. Vehicle #2, operated by Timothy Surdam, 62, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was traveling north on VT Route 11. As a result, Vehicle #1 struck Vehicle #2 head-on, causing total damage to both vehicles.

Both vehicle operators were transported by ambulance to Southwest Vermont Medical Center, and both passengers were airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The roadway was closed for a period of time while emergency personnel cleared the scene. Paul's Towing removed all vehicles from the roadway.

This crash remains under investigation. Troopers on scene were assisted by the Winhall Police Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X 1300 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.