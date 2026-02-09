Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / MV Crash with Serious Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26B3000504                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                        

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 02/09/26 at approximately 0731 Hours

STREET: VT Route 11

TOWN: Peru

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ethan Allen Trl

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER:       Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brian Lawrence

AGE: 44    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: SVMC

 

PASSENGER: Juvenile

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

INJURIES: Severe 

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center 

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Timothy Surdam

AGE: 62    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nashua, NH

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Cadillac

VEHICLE MODEL: XT6

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: SVMC

 

PASSENGER: Kendra Surdam

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Nashua, NH

INJURIES: Severe 

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 02/09/26 at approximately 0731 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 11 near Ethan Allen Trl in the Town of Peru, VT, for a two-vehicle crash.

 

Investigation determined that Brian Lawrence, 44, of Londonderry, Vermont, operator of Vehicle #1, was traveling south on VT Route 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, causing him to cross the center line. Vehicle #2, operated by Timothy Surdam, 62, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was traveling north on VT Route 11. As a result, Vehicle #1 struck Vehicle #2 head-on, causing total damage to both vehicles.

 

Both vehicle operators were transported by ambulance to Southwest Vermont Medical Center, and both passengers were airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The roadway was closed for a period of time while emergency personnel cleared the scene. Paul's Towing removed all vehicles from the roadway.

 

This crash remains under investigation. Troopers on scene were assisted by the Winhall Police Department.

 

 

 

