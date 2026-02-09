STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police makes arrests for trespassing in Williston

WILLISTON, Vermont (Monday, Feb. 9, 2026) — The Vermont State Police arrested 11 people and cited two others on charges of criminal trespass Monday afternoon, Feb. 9, 2026, after they declined to leave a private office building in Williston and asked to be taken into custody instead.

The individuals were in the building to protest federal agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, that are among government and private tenants, including private businesses and a medical office. The building owner informed police that the individuals were trespassing and would not leave, and asked for them to be removed.

State police, working in conjunction with the Williston Police Department, responded and spoke with protest leaders. VSP let the protesters know there was space available outside the building where they were welcome to continue their demonstration. The protesters declined to relocate. Protest leaders told VSP their goal was to be arrested.

The state police continued to encourage the group to leave of their own accord, informed them that they were trespassing, and eventually gave a dispersal order. The demonstrators repeatedly declined to leave the atrium, and at that point VSP began to make arrests. Troopers worked with the protesters to ensure all arrests occurred peacefully and without incident.

The Vermont State Police respects the right of people to protest and ensures those rights are protected, while also acknowledging that the owners of private buildings have the right to restrict people from entering and occupying their property. In this case, the property owner has requested that protesters not enter the building to ensure users of the facility are able to access their office spaces.

VSP has been coordinating with the Williston Police Department and the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office to prepare for an appropriate response when protected First Amendment activities cross into criminal trespassing. Law enforcement including VSP ensure protesters are aware of their legal right to hold demonstrations in public spaces outside the office building, and also that they would be subject to arrest if they trespassed onto the property.

The 13 individuals arrested or cited are due to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. March 2, 2026, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington. The state police currently is processing the individuals and will release their identities in a follow-up statement Monday night.

