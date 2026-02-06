ICRC president elected to a second term

The Assembly unanimously recognized Ms Spoljaric’s exceptional leadership during a particularly complex time for the world and the ICRC as well as her foresight and ability to drive forward proposals aimed at preserving and strengthening the ICRC’s identity, role and support for victims of armed conflict.

The president reaffirmed her deep attachment to the organization, her admiration for the dedication of staff members and her determination to defend the founding principles of international humanitarian law. Given the reality of armed conflict today, the current trends in geopolitics and the upheaval in the humanitarian system, the ICRC’s role must remain on the frontlines and indisputably grounded in the humanitarian principles that it has embodied for more than 160 years.

The president has the primary responsibility for the ICRC’s external relations. As chair of the Assembly and the Assembly Council, she assures the competence of these two bodies and closely monitors the management of the institution.