Contact: Office of Communications, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: May 21, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces $1.1 Million Project Underway to Enhance Pedestrian Safety in the North Country Upgraded Curb Ramps, Crosswalks, and Signage Will Improve Accessibility at 40 Locations in Franklin and Clinton Counties Project Will Amplify Governor Hochul’s Vision for a Safer New York by Implementing ‘Safe System’ Approach Aimed at Reducing Highway Fatalities to Zero New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is underway on a $1.1 million project to enhance pedestrian safety at 40 locations in Franklin and Clinton Counties. The project will upgrade existing curb ramps, install new signage, and restripe crosswalks to improve accessibility at heavily trafficked intersections along state highways. The project is part of NYSDOT’s comprehensive Safe System approach toward zero deaths aimed at enhancing safety for all users. In line with Governor Hochul’s vision for a safer New York, NYSDOT has adopted the Safe System approach by designing road infrastructure to keep the risk of human error low and minimize the likelihood of fatality or serious injury during crashes. The project will upgrade existing curb ramps to adhere to standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act by implementing slope adjustments and installing raised surface features to alert pedestrians with visual impairments. Additional improvements, including restriped crosswalks and new signage, will also be added where necessary. State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “New York is committed to enhancing accessibility for all road users, whether they are driving, walking, biking, or rolling to their destinations. In line with our Safe System approach and American with Disabilities Act standards, this project will enable pedestrians, particularly those with visual impairments, to safely use sidewalks at busy North Country intersections, connecting them to the places they need to go.” Planned work includes: Eight ramps along State Route 970T (Water Street) in the Town of Fort Covington, Franklin County – Work will begin at Mill Street and progress north to Center Street. Construction will begin at this site first to allow for paving to be completed afterward.

– Work will begin at Mill Street and progress north to Center Street. Construction will begin at this site first to allow for paving to be completed afterward. Eight ramps along State Route 3 (Park Street) in the Village of Tupper Lake, Franklin County – Work will begin at Lakeview Avenue and progress east to Hosley Avenue. Construction will begin at this site second to allow for paving to be completed afterward.

– Work will begin at Lakeview Avenue and progress east to Hosley Avenue. Construction will begin at this site second to allow for paving to be completed afterward. Ten ramps along U.S. Route 11 (Washington Street) in the Village of Brushton, Franklin County – Work will begin at Hill Street and progress east to Grove Street. Curb ramp work will coincide with bridge work over Little Salmon River.

– Work will begin at Hill Street and progress east to Grove Street. Curb ramp work will coincide with bridge work over Little Salmon River. Two ramps at the intersection of U.S. Route 11 and State Route 30 (Finney Boulevard) and six ramps along State Route 30 (Constable Street) in the Village of Malone, Franklin County – Work on State Route 30 will begin at Elm Street and progress north to 4 th Street.

– Work on State Route 30 will begin at Elm Street and progress north to 4 Street. Six ramps along State Route 22 (Main Street) in Peru, Clinton County – Work will begin at Union Road and progress south to State Route 442 (Bear Swamp Road). A new sidewalk will be added along the western side of State Route 22 from Union Road to State Route 442, along with pedestrian push buttons at the intersection of State Routes 22 and 442. Construction will start in the Town of Fort Covington. All five project sites will be completed by summer of 2027. Senator Dan Stec said, “The $1.1 million investment to enhance pedestrian safety in the North Country is welcome news. When completed, these upgrades will make our region more accessible and improve quality of life in Franklin and Clinton Counties for years to come. I look forward to these improvements making the region better for families, businesses and visitors alike.” Assemblymember Michael Cashman said, "This investment in the North Country is great, and I am especially glad to hear the planned improvements will benefit those with physical limitations. Implementing basic safety measures like these only benefits the region, and I thank the roadwork crews and team members who are making this great work happen. I will continue to amplify the North Country's voice down in Albany so we can see even more of these resources directed to our district." Village of Tupper Lake Mayor Mary Fontana said, “Pedestrian safety and accessibility matter in every community, especially in small rural communities where residents rely on walkable downtowns and safe crossings every day. We appreciate NYSDOT’s investment in these improvements in the Village of Tupper Lake. Upgraded curb ramps, crosswalks, and pedestrian features will help make our community safer and more accessible for residents and visitors of all ages and abilities.” Village of Malone Mayor Andrea Dumas said, “As Mayor of the Village of Malone, we support the continued maintenance of New York State roads in our community. The upgrades to curb ramps and crosswalks along State Route 30 will make a real difference for our residents, particularly those with disabilities as they navigate our streets. We look forward to seeing this important work completed and thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for their ongoing commitment to keeping North Country roads safe and accessible for all.“ Town of Peru Supervisor Craig Randall said, “NYSDOT’s proposed work along Route 22 (Bear Swamp -Union Rd) will improve both traffic flow and pedestrian safety, an area that sees substantial traffic on a constant daily basis.” About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.