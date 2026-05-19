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Release Date: May 19, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces More Than $40 Million in Major Pavement Renewal Projects for the Adirondack Northway Fueled by Governor Hochul’s Record Statewide Investment in Pavement Renewal, Resurfacing Initiative will Rejuvenate 113 Lane Miles and Enhance Safety Along One of Upstate New York’s Busiest Commuter Corridors State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is getting underway to rejuvenate 113 lane miles of the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87), beginning with an $18.7 million pavement renewal project in Saratoga County. This initial phase will resurface I-87 from the Mohawk River to Exit 11, spanning the towns of Halfmoon, Clifton Park, and Malta. A second $22 million resurfacing effort is scheduled to begin later this spring, covering the Northway from U.S. Route 20 (Western Avenue) in the Town of Guilderland through Albany to the Mohawk River in the Town of Colonie. Together, these projects represent a continuous investment in one of the most traveled corridors in Upstate New York, traversed by more than 100,000 vehicles every day. “Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, New York is making historic investments in our transportation network to ensure our infrastructure remains resilient and our economy remains strong,” said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “These projects will improve the driving experience for more than 100,000 daily travelers and ensure this vital roadway continues to serve the Capital Region, the North Country, and the entire state.” In both projects, the aged top layer of the roadway will be removed and replaced with a high-performance, durable asphalt. This new asphalt incorporates a high-friction surface that improves traction and drainage, providing a critical safety benefit for motorists. Additional upgrades will include highly reflective pavement markings for better nighttime visibility, modernized traffic sensors for real-time traffic management, and, as needed, new guiderails. Sidewalk approaches to highway ramps will also be modernized to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), making them safer for pedestrians. Fueled by Governor Hochul’s record infusion of capital into NYSDOT’s annual paving program, the Department of Transportation has launched the most ambitious road resurfacing program in New York history. By adding an additional $600 million to paving efforts this year, the state will now renew over 4,000 lane miles of pavement in 2026 to ensure a smoother and safer ride for all New Yorkers. As a primary artery for North American trade and tourism, the Northway provides essential access to major landmarks, businesses, and universities including Saratoga Spa State Park, Saratoga Race Course, GlobalFoundries, University at Albany, and Albany International Airport. Maintaining this pavement is essential for the heavy truck traffic that powers the regional supply chain between New York City and Montreal. Originally constructed between 1957 and 1967, the Adirondack Northway was once honored as America’s Most Scenic Highway and was instrumental in the rapid suburban growth in the latter half of the 20th century. These renewal projects ensure the historic route continues to meet the demands of the 21st century. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the 2026 construction season, with the exception of a two-mile stretch between the Mohawk River and Exit 8 in Halfmoon. That stretch will be completed in summer 2027 to accommodate a bridge construction project already scheduled to begin later in 2026. To minimize delays for the more than 100,000 vehicles that use this route daily, major paving work will be conducted during nighttime hours. Motorists should anticipate nighttime lane closures and ramp detours. Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions. Senator Charles Schumer said, “I’m proud that millions in federal funding from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law is paving the way for a safer and smoother Adirondack Northway. This project will make one of Upstate New York’s most critical corridors safer for drivers and more efficient for regional businesses, all while creating many good-paying jobs. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work putting federal dollars to good use, investing in our transportation infrastructure.” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “The revitalization of the Adirondack Northway will help ensure that New Yorkers can travel around Upstate New York smoothly, safely, and efficiently. Rejuvenating our roads is a vital investment in our Upstate communities, and I am pleased to see one of New York’s busiest commuter roads getting a much-needed upgrade. I thank Governor Hochul for her work to secure this investment. I will keep working to bring home federal dollars to improve transportation infrastructure across New York State.” State Senator Patricia Fahy said, "Hitting just one pothole can cost the average family up to a thousand dollars in car repairs alone. Motorists expect the roads they travel on every day to be well-maintained and easy to travel on. This investment represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring every highway and road in New York is safe, and I want to thank the dedicated NYSDOT workers who continue to do this work day in and day out." Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “Thousands of Albany County residents use the Northway every day, so keeping this corridor in good condition is essential. These resurfacing projects will improve safety and overall travel conditions along one of the busiest roadways in our region. I want to thank NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Governor Hochul for making this investment in our infrastructure. There will be some temporary delays during construction, but the long-term benefit for drivers and our local economy is clear.” Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Phil Barrett said, “We appreciate the NYS Department of Transportation’s attention to infrastructure needs in Saratoga County and are grateful for our long-standing collaborative partnership. This project will enhance travel for both Saratoga County residents and visitors who use the Adirondack Northway.” About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, Capital Region X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511 , visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

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