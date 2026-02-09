Correction: Clarification of ShieldHQ’s Technical Compatibility With CrowdStrike Falcon

Mindcore clarifies that ShieldHQ uses Dispersive Technologies, whose platform is compatible with CrowdStrike Falcon, and does not imply any direct partnership.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindcore Technologies today issued a clarification regarding its January 12, 2026 press release titled “Mindcore Technologies Announces ShieldHQ Integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform.”Mindcore Technologies and its ShieldHQ solution are not partners with CrowdStrike and do not maintain a direct business, reseller, or co-development relationship with CrowdStrike.ShieldHQ is architected using secure networking technology powered by DispersiveStealth Networking. Dispersive’s platform is technically compatible with and integrates with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. Any interoperability described in prior communications reflects this technology-level compatibility through Dispersive, not a direct integration or partnership between Mindcore Technologies and CrowdStrike.There was never any intention to imply any formal partnership, endorsement, or joint offering involving Mindcore Technologies and CrowdStrike.Mindcore Technologies is committed to accurate and transparent communication regarding its technology relationships and regrets any confusion that may have resulted from misinterpretation of prior language.

