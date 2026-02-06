Correction: Clarification of Mindcore’s Relationship With Dr. Roy Bryan Stoker

Mindcore issues a correction clarifying that Dr. Roy Bryan Stoker is not a Mindcore employee.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindcore Technologies is issuing this correction to clarify language used in a previously published press release dated January 14, 2026, titled “NSA Legend Dr. Roy Bryan Stoker Joins Mindcore’s Expanded Team to Advance ShieldHQ Platform.”The original release unintentionally used imprecise wording that could be misinterpreted to imply that Dr. Roy Bryan Stoker is an employee of Mindcore Technologies or a member of the Mindcore team. This was not our intention and resulted from a poor choice of wording.Dr. Stoker does not work for Mindcore Technologies and is not a Mindcore employee. Dr. Stoker is appointed to the Board of Advisors of DispersiveStealth Networking. Mindcore Technologies collaborates with Dr. Stoker in connection with ShieldHQ technology.As a partner of DispersiveStealth Networking, Mindcore Technologies considers its partners to be part of its broader, extended ecosystem. This was the intended meaning behind the use of the term “expanded team,” not an indication of employment or internal affiliation.Mindcore Technologies regrets any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused Dr. Stoker or any parties associated with him, including DispersiveStealth Networking.This correction is issued solely to clarify the nature of that relationship.

