AI Security Platforms help companies identify, manage, and prevent emerging AI-related security risks

AI security platforms like DeepKeep work with and help companies prevent AI problems” — Jeff KAGAN Industry Analyst

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The following commentary is from Jeff Kagan, Industry Analyst and Columnist who covers wireless, 5G, AI , telecom, and emerging technology trends. Kagan has followed these industries for several decades, offering analysis on companies, technologies, regulations, and market shifts. This commentary may be used by the media in coverage of this story.Artificial intelligence is driving one of the fastest technological transformations in history. Much of the current attention, however, remains focused on which AI models or platforms will grow the fastest. Far less attention is being paid to an equally critical issue: AI security.Today, the AI security market consists largely of dozens of smaller companies, only some of which directly compete with one another.One of these companies is DeepKeep , an AI security platform focused on protecting modern AI systems.DeepKeep is designed to secure generative AI, large language models, computer vision systems, and other AI technologies. The platform addresses continuously evolving risks, including data leakage, hallucinations, and other AI-related security vulnerabilities.Founded in 2021, DeepKeep offers a multi-layer security platform that supports both on-premises and cloud-based AI deployments. The solution is currently available on major cloud platforms including Google Cloud and AWS.DeepKeep is used by enterprise security teams to help ensure AI systems operate as intended while minimizing security risks.Although AI has existed for decades, the most recent surge in adoption and innovation is only a few years old. As a result, the industry faces a wide range of new opportunities and challenges, particularly around AI security.“AI security today reminds me of Internet security in the early 1990s,” said Jeff Kagan. “Back then, very little attention was paid to antivirus software or digital protection.”“Today, Internet security is a mature, essential market with well-known brands such as Norton, McAfee, ESET, and NordVPN,” Kagan said. “I see the AI security sector evolving in a similar way.”“At this stage, there is still limited awareness of AI security threats, but I believe this sector will grow rapidly over the next several years,” Kagan added. “The big question is which companies will emerge as the leading brands.”“Another likely scenario is that larger cybersecurity companies will acquire smaller firms that specialize in AI security technologies,” Kagan said.“We are still early in the AI revolution, and it’s impossible to predict which companies will be acquired and which will continue to grow independently,” he said. “That said, I firmly believe AI security solutions will play an increasingly important role going forward.”“DeepKeep is one of the companies bringing strong ideas to this emerging AI security space,” Kagan said. “I like what they are doing today. This is a company and a technology that will need to continue evolving as AI itself evolves.”“I encourage organizations and industry watchers to keep an eye on the AI security platform sector as it grows in importance and recognition,” Kagan added. “I’ll continue watching and writing about which players may rise to leadership positions and which may become acquisition targets.”About Jeff KaganFor additional coverage, search “Jeff Kagan” on Google News.Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Consultant, Influencer, and Keynote Speaker. For more than 40 years, he has provided analysis and commentary on innovation, market trends, and company performance across wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, AI, and other high-growth sectors, serving both B2B and B2C markets.Former AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin highlighted Kagan’s influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, writing:“Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”Kagan has written thousands of columns and articles translating complex technology trends into clear, practical insights for executives, investors, customers, and employees.Media ContactJeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/jeffkagan ###

