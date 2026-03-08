Industry Analyst

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry analyst Jeff Kagan is widely recognized as one of the most quoted voices in the telecommunications, wireless , and communications technology industries, providing commentary on AI, 5G, 6G, wireless, telecom and emerging technology trends.Ask Google AI… who is the most highly quoted ICT Industry Analyst , and it says: based on recent industry reports, Jeff Kagan is frequently identified as one of the most widely quoted and influential independent ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Industry Analysts, specifically noted for his work covering wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, and AI.In the book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, former AT&T Executive Vice President Dick Martin described Kagan as “the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”Kagan has spent more than four decades analyzing developments across wireless communications, telecom networks, broadband, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation.His commentary frequently appears in media coverage discussing industry innovation, market competition, and technology strategy.Based in Atlanta, Kagan works as an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, columnist, speaker, and consultant, providing insights on technology companies, market shifts, new technology and emerging trends shaping the communications industry.Most competitors have been long-term clients in the wireless, telecom, pay TV, network and handset and communications space. These relationships have taught Kagan plenty about winning in an always changing marketplace. This is the competitive edge he shares with clients.AI, 5G, 6G AND THE NEXT WAVE OF TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIPArtificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the telecommunications and technology industries. According to Kagan, companies must focus on two key priorities to succeed in the AI-driven era.First, organizations must modernize their technology infrastructure and operations to compete in and lead in an AI-powered environment.Second, companies must clearly communicate their leadership position in the marketplace through effective branding, communications, advertising, public relations and market strategy.Businesses and consumers alike are seeking guidance as AI transforms how organizations operate, communicate, and compete.Companies that help customers understand and apply AI technologies will be well positioned for long-term growth.“Every company today needs a clear AI-era growth strategy,” Kagan said.TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP CONTINUES TO SHIFTHistory shows that technology leadership often changes as new innovations emerge.Thirty years ago, the Internet created entirely new growth opportunities, transforming startups into global technology leaders.Twenty years ago, the smartphone revolution reshaped the mobile industry as Apple’s iPhone and Google’s Android ecosystem rapidly gained market share and redefined the competitive landscape, replacing Blackberry.As artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G networks, and new digital platforms expand, similar shifts are expected to reshape the technology sector once again.Some of today’s leaders will maintain their positions, while others may be replaced by emerging companies that adapt more quickly to new technologies and evolving customer needs.Helping companies understand these transitions and position themselves for long-term leadership is a central focus of Kagan’s advisory work.ABOUT JEFF KAGANJeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, consultant, influencer, and keynote speaker covering telecommunications, wireless, AI, and emerging technologies.For more than 40 years, Kagan has analyzed industry developments across telecom, wireless networks, broadband, 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence, and digital media. He provides insight into company performance, technology innovation, regulatory changes, and competitive strategy.Kagan has written thousands of columns and articles translating complex technology developments into practical insights for executives, investors, and technology professionals.Companies interested in including Kagan in their Industry Analyst Relations programs can reach out directly.Organizations seeking strategic guidance on AI, telecom, and emerging technology leadership may contact Kagan using the information below.Search “Jeff Kagan” or “ICT Industry Analyst” on Google News to see recent media coverage.CONTACTJeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/jeffkagan # # #

