Grip Launches Impact Awards Program for High-Growth DTC Brands

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grip, a fulfillment, logistics, and technology company focused on direct-to-consumer shipping for food and beverage brands, today announced the launch of the Grip Impact Awards, a recognition program honoring partners that reach major order-volume milestones as their brands scale.Built specifically for frozen and refrigerated e-commerce, Grip combines nationwide fulfillment with an AI-powered order management system that optimizes shipments in real time. The Grip Impact Awards recognize brands that have achieved measurable scale through sustained customer demand and long-term growth.The program includes three award tiers based on cumulative order volume processed through Grip:• Bronze Award — 100,000 orders: Recognizing brands that have progressed beyond early traction and established sustained demand.• Silver Award — 500,000 orders: Reflecting continued expansion and growing market presence at scale.• Gold Award — 1,000,000 orders: Highlighting long-term, high-volume scale with significant category reach.“Building and scaling an e-commerce brand takes an extraordinary amount of grit and execution,” said Juan Camilo Meisel, Founder and CEO of Grip. “Behind every award there are teams who have pushed through the ups and downs of growth to reach customers across the country. These are the builders shaping the future of e-commerce, and the Grip Impact Awards exist to recognize that work at every stage of their journey.”The awards are presented as physical trophies designed to serve as lasting markers of achievement. Order volume is used as a benchmark to reflect sustained growth and long-term brand durability.With the launch of the Grip Impact Awards, Grip reinforces its commitment to supporting high-growth DTC brands, not only through fulfillment, logistics, and technology, but by recognizing the work it takes to reach meaningful scale.About GripGrip is a fulfillment, logistics, and technology company purpose-built for frozen and refrigerated direct-to-consumer brands. Through six nationwide fulfillment facilities and a proprietary AI-powered order management system, Grip optimizes every shipment based on real-time data to deliver faster, more reliable, and more cost-efficient deliveries at scale. Learn more at www.gripshipping.com

