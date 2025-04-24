Grip Expands to Las Vegas: Opening New Facility to Strengthen West Coast Operations

With six facilities across the country, Grip now reaches over 80% of the U.S. population in under 24 hours.

We’re scaling quickly while maintaining the high level of service our customers expect.” — Juan C. Meisel, CEO & Founder of Grip

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grip, Miami’s fastest-growing startup and the leader in AI-driven fulfillment and logistics for perishable DTC brands, is excited to announce the launch of its new facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. This expansion is a key milestone in the company's mission to redefine fulfillment and shipping for brands that sell frozen and refrigerated goods, offering them faster, more efficient, and cost-effective tech-driven solutions.This expansion comes on the heels of Grip’s impressive growth, having shipped over $2 billion worth of goods in the last two years and now reaching more than 80% of the U.S. in under 24 hours. Grip's AI-driven logistics platform is revolutionizing the eCommerce perishable shipping sector, reducing costs, improving efficiency, and ensuring reliable on-time deliveries for its customers."This expansion strengthens our ability to deliver faster, smarter, and more cost-effective logistics and fulfillment solutions nationwide,” said Juan C. Meisel, CEO & Founder of Grip. “We’re scaling quickly while maintaining the high level of service our customers expect. We’re proud to work with the best and fastest growing brands in the space.”Grip’s new Las Vegas facility strengthens West Coast operations, joining existing hubs in New Jersey, California, Michigan, Texas, and Florida. Grip’s proprietary OMS and advanced internal scanning solution provides real-time inventory management, streamlines order fulfillment, and ensures faster processing times. As the company continues to grow and innovate, the Las Vegas facility will play a critical role in Grip’s West Coast fulfillment and logistics operations for frozen and refrigerated eCommerce brands.About GripBased in Miami, Grip is the leading technology-driven fulfillment and logistics company for fast-growing eCommerce brands that sell frozen and refrigerated goods. Founded by Juan C. Meisel after helping scale ButcherBox to more than $500M in annual revenue, Grip has quickly emerged as the industry leader, shipping over $2 billion in goods in just two years and reaching more than 80% of the U.S. within 24 hours. With a relentless focus on customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, Grip combines state-of-the-art technology and an innovative approach to offer faster, smarter, and more cost-effective fulfillment and logistics solutions. Learn more at www.gripshipping.com or follow Grip on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.