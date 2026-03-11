Province Protecting Rights of Saskatchewan Firearms Owners Through Additional Storage and Appraisal Options

CANADA, March 11 - Released on March 11, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced additional amendments to The Saskatchewan Firearms Act to help provincial firearms owners and businesses receive fair compensation for their property that has been targeted by federal legislation.

Once this legislation is passed, Saskatchewan firearms owners and businesses can apply for a certificate of exemption, allowing them to retain the right to continue to possess and store their lawfully-owned, but now prohibited firearms on behalf of the province of Saskatchewan. These certificates will remain in place until firearms owners are fairly compensated by the federal government.

Certificates of exemption will be issued under section 117.08 of the Criminal Code of Canada. Section 117.08 exempts individuals from facing criminal charges under special circumstances "if the individual does so on behalf of, and under the authority of, a police force or a department of the Government of Canada or of a province."

All applications will be closely reviewed by the Saskatchewan Firearms Office (SFO) for eligibility. Certificates of exemption will only be available to individuals with a valid Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL) or Restricted Possession and Acquisition Licence (RPAL), who are in good standing, pursuing compensation from the federal government, and following all firearms storage laws that pertain to their reclassified firearms. Failure to follow any of these requirements will result in the certificates of exemption being inoperative.

Certificates of exemption do not exempt individuals from facing criminal charges if they commit an offence, use a prohibited firearm, or carelessly store prohibited firearms, and they will only be valid within Saskatchewan's borders. These amendments will help ensure all Saskatchewan firearms owners and businesses are compensated for their lost property; not just those chosen by the federal government.

"Lawful firearms owners in Canada are already heavily vetted and regulated during the PAL and RPAL licencing and renewal process," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "Under federal legislation and the national buyback program, farmers, hunters, and sport-shooting enthusiasts are being forced to either accept little or no compensation, or they must deactivate or destroy their legally-purchased property at a loss to avoid facing criminal charges."

In the coming weeks, the Government of Saskatchewan will open an online portal to provide appraisals for all firearms, ammunition and accessories impacted by federal legislation. Through the portal, Saskatchewan firearms owners and businesses will also be able to request certificates of exemption for their prohibited firearms.

"You do not have to use this online portal to participate in the federal buyback program or comply with federal legislation," SFO Commissioner Robert Freberg said. "Firearms are federal jurisdiction but we remain committed to protecting the property rights of law-abiding firearms owners in Saskatchewan. Our goal is to help ensure Saskatchewan residents are protected and properly compensated before their property is surrendered by expropriation to the federal government."

These amendments are in addition to those announced earlier this year, proposing that anyone who seizes a firearm under federal firearms laws must pay the owner fair market value as determined by the Saskatchewan Firearms Commissioner. Firearms will be considered "seized" in the province if they are impacted by federal firearm legislation or bans and the owner does not receive fair compensation within 12 months of the ban or legislation coming into effect.

For citizen inquiries, visit Saskatchewan.ca/firearms or contact the Saskatchewan Firearms Office at 1-833-792-2706 or email sfpinfo@gov.sk.ca.

For more information, contact: