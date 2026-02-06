Governor Abbott Cuts Ribbon At Element3 Lithium Extraction Facility

TEXAS, February 6 - February 6, 2026 | Midland, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks and cut the ribbon at the Element3 Resources Permian Basin Lithium Extraction and Carbonate facility.

"Texas is America's undisputed energy leader," said Governor Abbott. "The future of America depends on producing the elements essential to our supply chain for products we use every day. Lithium ​​​​is one of those elements critical to batteries, advanced manufacturing, and national defense. By the grace of God, we have lithium and other essential rare earth materials right here in our own state. Element3's plan is the epitome of quintessential Texas ingenuity, building the first lithium carbonate production plant from oilfield waste right here in the United States. Texas is​ bigger, stronger, and better because of Element3."

The Governor was joined by Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian, U.S. Department of Energy director of the Office of Technology Commercialization and Chief Commercialization Officer Anthony Pugliese, U.S. Space Force mobilization assistant to the chief of space operations Major General John M. Olson (Ret.), and founder and CEO of Element3 Hood Whitson.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Governor Abbott thanked the Trump Administration ​​for prioritizing American self-reliance and applauded Element3 for its innovation to produce lithium carbonate ​at a key time for U.S. energy security. The Governor noted that the future ​​of America’s mineral dominance ​is happening in Texas, as we bring the production of critical minerals home ​​to the United States.

Element3 focuses on the extraction of lithium and other critical materials from oil and gas wastewater. Element3 harnesses these underutilized resources to create a secure and environmentally stable domestic supply of materials required for energy transition and advanced manufacturing. Learn more at www.element3.io.