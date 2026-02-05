Governor Abbott, First Lady Abbott Deliver Remarks At Inaugural Texas Women’s Leadership Conference

TEXAS, February 5 - February 5, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks alongside First Lady Cecilia Abbott at the Inaugural Texas Women’s Leadership Conference (TWLC) in Austin. The conference, hosted by the First Lady and the Governor’s Commission for Women, connects women leaders across the state, providing them with expert-led sessions, networking opportunities, and insightful discussions.

"There is no doubt who powers Texas. That is Texas women," said Governor Abbott. "There is something that is important to all of us. And that is character. In times of doubt and adversity, you show true character and keep the heart and soul of Texas alive. Today’s women leaders, you, the trailblazers, are the women that will train and motivate the leaders of tomorrow.”

"In Texas, we celebrate all the roles that women play," said First Lady Cecilia Abbott. "As over-comers, can-doers, and change-makers, I hope you discover at this conference how to nourish your deep roots with new knowledge, skills, friendships, and a renewed passion. As always, may God bless you and your families, and may God bless Texas women!"

The TWLC included keynote speakers Allison Ellsworth, Camila Alves McConaughey, Angela Garcia, and Sarah Catherine Perot.

Learn more about the Texas Women's Leadership Conference here.

The Governor's Commission for Women develops strategies and implements plans to help make Texas the number one state for women-owned businesses. Housed within the Office of the Governor, the Governor’s Commission for Women specializes in outreach, education, research, and referral services.

