Purvine Elected to American Mathematical Society Council

Emilie Purvine, a chief data scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), was elected as a council member at large of the American Mathematical Society (AMS). Purvine joins representatives from universities across the country in serving on the council through January 2029.

“It’s an honor to be nominated to this role and to expand my engagement with AMS and the broader mathematics community,” said Purvine. “Coming from a national laboratory, I am excited to bring my perspective and connect with so many others as we shape what it means to be a mathematician and how we encourage people to get into math through education.”

The council plays an important role in shaping the organization’s vision and policies to address the evolving needs of mathematicians and the mathematics community. Purvine has been involved with the AMS since 2006, when she joined as a graduate student, and she has served as an associate editor for Notices of the American Mathematical Society since 2019.

As a researcher at PNNL, Purvine’s work includes research on combinatorial and relational structures and applications of these to a variety of domains including cyber, biology, information systems, and machine learning. She recently presented on her work at the Joint Mathematics Meetings, hosted by the AMS to provide mathematicians opportunities to gain insight on recent advances in mathematics, network with other professionals, and present their research. PNNL’s special sessions and presentations explored cross-cutting areas of mathematics and AI, machine learning, and data science.

“Attending the Joint Mathematics Meetings is something I look forward to every year,” said Purvine. “I always come away with lots of ideas and energy from the math research community. PNNL has had a big presence for many years, giving talks, organizing sessions, and participating in panel discussions, and this year continued that trend!”

For a complete list of participants and presentations, visit the Joint Mathematics Meetings event webpage.