February 6, 2026 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

INTER-NEIGHBORHOOD EVENT

Super Bowl Public Safety Request – Sunday, February 8, 2026

On Sunday, February 8, 2026, Super Bowl LX will be played and in the interest of public safety, certain No Stopping restrictions will be temporarily installed throughout Boston at the request of the Boston Police Department.

BRIGHTON AREA

Brighton Avenue - Both sides, from Linden Street to Allston Street

Harvard Avenue - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Cambridge Street

KENMORE SQUARE AREA

Bay State Road - Both sides, from Beacon Street to Granby Street

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Park Drive

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Massachusetts Avenue to Brookline Avenue

Brookline Avenue - Both sides, from Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to Pilgrim Road

Burlington Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End

Commonwealth Avenue - Both sides, both roadways, from Massachusetts Avenue to the Boston University Bridge

Deerfield Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

Fullerton Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End

Granby Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road.

Ipswich Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street at Hemenway Street to Boylston Street (Sunoco Gas Station)

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Park Drive to Brookline Avenue

Kenmore Square - Restricted in its entirety. Both sides, both roadways, from Kenmore/Raleigh Streets to Deerfield Street / Beacon Streets

Kilmarnock Street - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Park Drive

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Newbury Street Extension - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Charles Gate West

Overland Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to the Dead End

Park Drive - Left side, Left roadway (Roberto Clemente Park side) from Agassi Road to

opposite Kilmarnock Street

Raleigh Street - Both sides, from Bay State Road to Commonwealth Avenue

Silber Way - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

NORTHEASTERN AREA

Hemenway Street - Both sides, from Forsyth Street to Boylston Street

Westland Avenue - Both sides, from Hemenway Street to Massachusetts Avenue

FANEUIL HALL AREA

Congress Street - Both sides, from New Chardon Street to State Street

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Congress Street to Surface Road

New Chardon Street - Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street/Congress Street

North Street - Both sides, from Surface Road to Congress Street

Union Street - Both sides, from North Street to Hanover Street

NORTH STATION AREA

Canal Street - Both sides, from New Chardon Street to Causeway Street

Causeway Street - Both sides, from Merrimac Street to North Washington Street

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.