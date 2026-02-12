Paybis Data Shows Swap Ticket Sizes Increased amid Bitcoin Sell-Off

According to Paybis internal trading data, the average transaction value for crypto swapping increased as the Bitcoin sell-off accelerated.

Businesses start asking how to keep the speed and reach of blockchain without carrying full directional price risk. That’s where compliant, fiat-backed rails start to matter most.” — Konstantins Vasilenko, CBDO and co-founder of Paybis

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This means retail users did not exit crypto, but rather repositioned into safer stablecoins.

The 44% (BTCUSD) price drop from its peak has caused a sharp crypto market sell-off, pushed Bitcoin through key price levels, and is causing selling across venues. Liquidations surged across the market- an indication that automated risk systems and leveraged positioning amplified the move.

Against that backdrop, Paybis internal activity trends point to a clear behavioral split: buys stayed comparatively stable, while swaps showed outsized volatility, especially among U.S. retail users, consistent with rapid repositioning during risk-off conditions.

The sell-off unfolded as liquidity thinned and sentiment weakened, and the market has switched to risk-off mode, which puts spot Bitcoin ETFs and broader risk assets under pressure. As a result, it accelerates the liquidation of Bitcoin long positions and causes the downfall to even deeper.

What Paybis observed:

Using Paybis retail flows as a signal (ticket-size benchmarks based on the trailing 12-month average for each segment), Paybis saw:

-All retail “buy” ticket sizes stayed near baseline, rising modestly into the drawdown (peaking at roughly ~10% above the trailing average).

-All retail “sell” ticket sizes were mixed, with day-to-day swings ranging from roughly ~34% below baseline to ~13% above baseline.

All retail “swap” ticket sizes surged. U.S. retail “swap” ticket sizes moved the most, jumping, indicating aggressive, large-ticket repositioning, often the hallmark of users rotating exposure rather than exiting entirely.

U.S. retail “buy” ticket sizes stayed close to baseline, hovering roughly within ~1% above to ~14% below trailing averages across the same period.

In this drawdown, Paybis retail behavior looked less like “everyone rushing for the exit” and more like reconfiguration with swaps acting as the primary instrument for managing exposure quickly when volatility spikes.

Konstantins Vasilenko, CBDO and co-founder of Paybis, said:

“This Bitcoin drop wasn’t driven by one factor; it came from a familiar mix. Geopolitical noise, ETF outflows, thin liquidity. Once $80K broke, automation did the rest. Episodes like this tend to sharpen conversations with businesses. They start asking how to keep the speed and reach of blockchain without carrying full directional price risk. That’s where compliant, fiat-backed rails start to matter most.

Volatility doesn’t slow adoption. It clarifies what actually needs to work when conditions change.”

In Paybis activity, that shows up as swap-heavy behavior (rapid repositioning and risk management) alongside relatively steady buy sizing, rather than a uniform drop-off in participation.

Why this matters to businesses

For companies operating crypto and stablecoin flows: payouts, treasury operations, and cross-border settlement, the key lesson from sell-offs is not the price print. It’s whether rails remain dependable when markets turn risk-off. Paybis expects volatility-driven demand for regulated fiat-backed infrastructure to rise as more businesses seek blockchain speed without taking full directional exposure.

