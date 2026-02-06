EOS opens Singapore facility to scale high energy laser manufacturing

The Singapore facility will operate as EOS’ centre of excellence in laser technology innovation, supporting multiple international laser projects.” — Andreas Schwer, Chief Executive Officer, EOS.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Optic Systems (EOS) today officially opened its new Singapore facility, establishing a regional hub for the manufacturing, integration and testing of high energy laser capability for regional and international customers. The site represents a major milestone in EOS’ global growth strategy and long-term commitment to Singapore’s defence science and technology ecosystem.

Designed to support partners and customers in Singapore and across the broader region, the facility provides dedicated space for system integration, development, demonstration and sustainment activity. It expands EOS’ capacity to deliver at scale, strengthens supply chain resilience, and enables faster response to regional customer requirements.

The facility directly supports EOS’ growing pipeline of international high energy laser contracts and customer engagements. These include a world-first export order for a 100 kW-class laser weapon system for the Netherlands, and a binding conditional agreement with a customer in the Republic of Korea covering the manufacture and supply of a further 100 kW-class laser system and the establishment of a local partnership for the Korean market. Production and integration activities associated with these engagements are expected to be supported by the Singapore facility.

As drones become more sophisticated and are employed in greater numbers, defence forces are seeking solutions capable of defeating complex and saturation threats. EOS’ high energy laser capability, including Apollo, is engineered to integrate with modern, layered air defence architectures, providing a precise and scalable response with low cost per engagement, effectively unlimited ammunition and full directional coverage, including vertical engagement.

“The Singapore facility will operate as EOS’ centre of excellence in laser technology innovation, supporting multiple international laser projects. As demand grows, EOS expects future expansion to increasingly involve localised production and integration, driven by customer requirements for sovereignty and long-term control of capability development,” said Andreas Schwer, Chief Executive Officer, EOS.

