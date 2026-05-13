Rotron Aerospace announces the successful demonstration and firing of its SkyLance long-range one-way effector platform

The new defence era is here for the UK.” — Alex Head, CEO of Rotron.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rotron Aerospace (“Rotron”), a UK-based developer of advanced unmanned aerial systems and propulsion technologies, today announced the successful demonstration and firing of its SkyLance long-range one-way effector (OWE) platform validating key propulsion and system performance characteristics. The milestone underscores the strength of British engineering in delivering next-generation, sovereign defence capabilities and supports the United Kingdom’s efforts to expand its domestic industrial base in advanced autonomous systems. The milestone follows Rotron’s recent acquisition by Ondas Inc. (“Ondas”) (Nasdaq: ONDS), supporting accelerated investment and scaling of UK-based operations and opening multi-billion-dollar global market opportunities.

The announcement of the SkyLance milestone follows its acquisition by Ondas, a combination that positions the United Kingdom at the centre of a rapidly expanding global market for advanced defensive systems.

Rotron’s SkyLance OWE is a long-range autonomous strike platform designed to deliver precision payloads at extended distances in contested environments. At its core is Rotron’s proprietary UK-developed propulsion technology, which provides a significant improvement in range, endurance, and efficiency compared to conventional turbine and piston-engine systems—enabling missions at substantially greater distances while maintaining a low-cost, attritable profile. This propulsion advantage underpins a new class of scalable, long-range systems capable of delivering meaningful operational effect at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Engineered for high-volume deployment and rapid integration into distributed operations, SkyLance incorporates onboard autonomy to support navigation and targeting in GPS-denied and electronically contested environments, while seamless integration with ISR and command-and-control networks enables responsive, sensor-to-effect capability for defence forces requiring cost-effective, long-range operational reach.

The integration of Rotron within Ondas supports the expansion of sovereign UK defence capability by pairing British engineering and innovation with long-term capital investment and industrial scale. The partnership is designed to accelerate domestic production, strengthen resilient supply chains, and position the UK as a competitive exporter of advanced autonomous defence systems to allied markets.

The SkyLance platform has been engineered specifically to meet the requirements of the UK’s evolving defence strategy, providing scalable, cost-effective long-range capability that can be deployed at volume to strengthen NATO deterrence and protect critical infrastructure across Europe and allied nations. The successful SkyLance firing marks an important milestone in the ongoing pursuit of customer programs where Rotron is demonstrating alignment with NATO requirements for long-range strike capability.

A New Defence Era for the United Kingdom

“The new defence era is here for the UK,” said Alex Head, CEO of Rotron.

“The successful demonstration of SkyLance validates our ability to deliver long-range, cost-effective capability for modern operational environments. We are focused on providing defence forces with scalable systems that can be deployed at volume, and through our partnership with Ondas, we are accelerating development, production, and delivery to meet growing demand across the UK and allied markets,” added Head.

The SkyLance system has been designed around a critical operational requirement emerging across global forces: long-range defensive reach at a cost point that enables deployment in large numbers. This value proposition is particularly relevant for strengthening defensive capability along NATO’s eastern flank, where persistent and scalable systems are required to deter emerging threats.

Investment in UK Sovereign Capability

As part of the acquisition, Ondas Inc. has committed to significant long-term investment in the United Kingdom. In 2026, the company expects to generate hundreds of highly skilled defence and aerospace jobs across the UK, reinforcing Britain’s position as a centre of excellence for advanced propulsion systems, autonomous aerospace platforms, and defence innovation.

The economic impact of Rotron’s programmes is also substantial. Internal analysis shows that for every £1 of taxpayer investment in Rotron technology, more than £10 is generated in high-value employment and defence export sales – creating a powerful multiplier effect for the UK economy and its strategic industrial base, while strengthening sovereign supply chains.

Accelerating UK Defence Exports

The Rotron-Ondas partnership is expected to significantly accelerate the international reach of UK-developed defence technologies. With a current addressable export pipeline exceeding multi-billion-dollar levels, we believe the SkyLance platform represents one of the most promising new UK defence export opportunities in the emerging class of scalable long-range defensive systems.

Demand for these capabilities is growing rapidly among NATO-aligned nations seeking deployable, cost-effective alternatives to traditional systems, capable of protecting borders, military assets, and critical infrastructure.

Ondas has identified the UK as a cornerstone of its global growth strategy, with Rotron forming the foundation of its European defence capability. By investing heavily in British engineering and sovereign capability, the partnership is creating a platform that delivers world-leading defence technology to allied markets while strengthening the UK’s role as a global defence exporter and supporting long-term industrial resilience.

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