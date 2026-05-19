AFRIDEX Highlights Africa’s Push For Sovereign Defence Supply Chains By 2028

Africa’s Defence Sector Accelerates Localisation, Manufacturing and Strategic Partnerships.

AFRIDEX is designed to showcase indigenous capabilities.” — Major General Ibrahim Babatunde Alaya

LAGOS, NIGERIA, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Africa’s defence sector is entering a new era of localisation, strategic partnerships and regional manufacturing growth, as nations across the continent focus on strengthening sovereign defence capability and reducing long term reliance on imported systems.

Driven by evolving security requirements and aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 ambitions, African governments are investing in local production, technology transfer and domestic defence capability.

By 2028, a significantly larger proportion of Africa’s defence supply chain activity is expected to be managed within the continent, representing a major shift for Africa’s aerospace, defence and security sectors.

AFRIDEX is positioning Africa at the centre of the next evolution of global defence supply chains, bringing together international defence companies, African militaries, government delegations and regional manufacturers to support collaboration, innovation and future capability development across the continent.

AFRICA’S DEFENCE SUPPLY CHAINS ARE EVOLVING

Across Africa, governments and industry are investing in local defence manufacturing and sovereign capability development.

African companies are expanding into unmanned systems, protected mobility, aerospace engineering and defence software. Countries including Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco and Egypt are supporting initiatives designed to strengthen domestic defence production and reduce long term dependence on imported military systems.

The emergence of privately funded defence technology companies is also beginning to reshape parts of Africa’s defence ecosystem. Nigerian company Terra Industries recently announced significant international investment to expand its unmanned systems and integrated defence technology capabilities, reflecting growing confidence in Africa’s evolving defence innovation and manufacturing sector.

Locally developed UAV programmes, armoured vehicle manufacturing and defence technology startups are highlighting Africa’s growing role in future defence supply chains.

International defence companies are also increasingly partnering with local industry through co production, skills transfer and local assembly initiatives.

LOCAL MANUFACTURING AND TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT

Investment in African defence manufacturing is accelerating across several strategic sectors, particularly drone technology, surveillance systems, ammunition production and military support infrastructure.

Several African nations are introducing local content policies designed to encourage domestic manufacturing, workforce development and greater industrial participation from international defence suppliers.

South Africa continues to play a leading role within the continent’s defence industrial base, particularly in aerospace engineering, protected mobility and unmanned systems development. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s defence manufacturing sector is continuing to expand across armoured vehicles, autonomous systems and military support technologies.

Nigeria’s defence industrial sector is also evolving through closer collaboration between government organisations and domestic manufacturers.

The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) is playing an increasingly important role in supporting local capability development, following recent policy initiatives designed to strengthen domestic defence production and prioritise locally manufactured equipment.

Nigerian defence manufacturer Proforce has become one of the country’s most prominent indigenous defence companies, expanding beyond protected mobility into wider defence technologies, manufacturing and industrial capability development through collaboration with government and defence stakeholders.

DICON’s growing involvement within AFRIDEX further reflects the increasing importance of regional industrial partnerships, sovereign capability development and local defence manufacturing across Africa’s evolving defence ecosystem.

“It (AFRIDEX) is designed to showcase indigenous capabilities because already in Nigeria we had some defence and security production capabilities, to also leverage on the experience of our international partners in manufacturing to serve as point of convergence and global platform for defence, security and technology stakeholders to exchange ideas and showcase cutting-edge innovations.”

Major General Ibrahim Babatunde Alaya

Director General - The Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON)

Elsewhere, North African countries including Morocco and Egypt are increasingly positioning themselves as regional defence manufacturing and export hubs through partnerships involving local industry, state backed organisations and international defence companies.

These developments reflect a wider shift towards advanced manufacturing, engineering and integrated defence capability across Africa’s defence sector.

REGIONAL SECURITY DRIVING DEFENCE GROWTH

Africa’s evolving security landscape is also accelerating investment in operational technologies and defence partnerships.

Growing concerns surrounding border security, terrorism, maritime protection and critical infrastructure defence are increasing demand for surveillance platforms, unmanned systems and regional security cooperation.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is also beginning to support greater regional collaboration, creating new opportunities for African manufacturers and specialist suppliers to participate in wider continental defence programmes.

Governments and defence organisations are increasingly seeking partnerships that combine international expertise with local industrial growth.

WHY AFRIDEX MATTERS FOR INTERNATIONAL DEFENCE COMPANIES

While localisation is increasing across the continent, international defence companies continue to play a critical role in Africa’s future defence ecosystem.

AFRIDEX provides a platform for global defence organisations to establish strategic partnerships, explore regional opportunities and engage directly with military leaders, procurement teams and government stakeholders from across Africa.

As nations increasingly prioritise sovereign capability development, international companies are being encouraged to work alongside local partners to support manufacturing, maintenance, training and infrastructure investment.

Localisation is also creating new partnership opportunities for international defence companies operating across Africa.

SUPPORTING AFRICAN MILITARIES AND GOVERNMENT DELEGATIONS

AFRIDEX supports African militaries and defence organisations by providing access to emerging technologies and strategic industry dialogue.

The event is expected to attract military delegations, procurement officials and security leaders seeking to strengthen collaboration, explore future capability requirements and engage directly with both regional and international defence suppliers.

With defence modernisation accelerating across Africa, AFRIDEX aims to support the partnerships and discussions helping shape the future of the continent’s defence, aerospace and security sectors.

“Across the continent, nations are confronting dynamic and multidimensional threats spanning the Land, Maritime, Air, Cyber and Space domains. Meeting these challenges demands not just coordination, but decisive capability development, stronger interoperability and sustained industrial growth.”

General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd) OFR

Honourable Minister of Defence, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

AFRIDEX continues to support dialogue and collaboration across Africa’s defence, aerospace and security sectors, helping connect governments, industry leaders and technology innovators shaping the future of the continent’s defence supply chain.

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