Plotly Cloud Brings Team Collaboration to Python-Backed Data Analytics

Plotly Cloud adds team collaboration for publishing and sharing Dash apps, with enterprise security, centralized access management, and Python-backed analytics.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plotly today announced team collaboration support within Plotly Cloud, the easiest way to publish and share Dash data applications.

Plotly Cloud gives organizations a way to turn Python data apps into shared analytical assets. Data teams can publish Dash apps through drag and drop or single-click deployment options, eliminating infrastructure setup while maintaining enterprise security. Team collaboration features include centralized access management, granular permissions, single sign-on, and automatic user provisioning.

Dash apps offer a Python-backed approach to BI and data analysis. Teams build interactive analytics applications that connect to any Python-accessible data source, from cloud warehouses to APIs. Plotly Cloud handles the publishing and sharing process, preserving full interactivity while giving organizations security, real-time updates, and easy hosting and sharing.

Plotly Cloud supports enterprise security requirements including SAML-based authentication across identity providers, SCIM provisioning for automatic user management, and domain controls. Organizations manage entire teams under unified plans instead of individual subscriptions. Advanced capabilities include Dash Design Kit for production UI components, OAuth Connections for secure external data access, embedding, and private LLM integration for AI assistance within security boundaries.

Dash is Plotly’s popular data app framework, with over five million monthly downloads. The Plotly community uses Dash and the open source Plotly data visualization library to create highly customized, interactive web apps for advanced data analysis across industries including finance, healthcare, pharma, energy, manufacturing, and more. Plotly Cloud hosts data apps created either with AI-assistance through Plotly Studio, or written in Python code utilizing the Dash framework.

Plotly Cloud is available to try for free now, with team collaboration and enterprise features available through paid plans. The company is showcasing the team features and latest updates in a webinar on February 10th, 2026.

About Plotly: Plotly is a software company whose mission is to enable every company, around the world, to build data apps. Plotly is the creator of the world’s leading data app and visualization framework in Python, with over a billion downloads. With customers across the Fortune 500, Plotly is a category-defining leader in enabling data-driven decisions from advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.