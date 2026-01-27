Plotly Challenges Legacy BI Tools with the New AI-Powered Plotly Studio

Plotly announces major update to AI-native data analytics platform Plotly Studio, turning data into production-ready dashboards in minutes, replacing legacy BI.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plotly today announced the immediate availability of Plotly Studio, the AI-native data analytics platform that seamlessly integrates BI and Python development for rapid, reliable, scalable insights.

This major update builds on Plotly’s data visualization foundation with innovation and enhancements across multiple areas based on feedback from thousands of users since general availability last September. Exciting capabilities include: dynamic connection to Python-accessible data sources, AI-assisted advanced data exploration, streamlined logs to verify AI-generated analytics, and a sleek and intuitive user interface for creating and iterating on data analytics dashboards and apps.

Plotly Studio generates interactive, production-grade analytics apps from users’ data in under a minute with optional prompting. The agentic AI dynamically writes code to connect to any data source Python can reach, including cloud data warehouses such as Snowflake, Databricks, and Google BigQuery, then generates interactive dashboards backed by clean Python code. The generated apps and dashboards can then be published on Plotly Cloud or Dash Enterprise with one click.

The platform addresses a shift happening across BI and analytics teams. Legacy BI tools with AI can generate one-off visuals and hallucination-prone text-based insights quickly, but most tools stop there. Teams still wrestle with customization, collaboration, and getting full-featured apps into production with proper governance. The Plotly platform handles the full cycle from data connection through deployment while maintaining the flexibility data teams need, and the trust and auditability of code-based visualizations.

Chris Parmer, CPO and Co-Founder of Plotly, commented:

"Traditional BI platforms were built for a different era. BI vendors are raising prices while bolting on AI features that don't match what's possible now. We saw this shift and built Plotly Studio to give teams the speed of AI vibe coding, the power of our ubiquitous Python graphing libraries, in a framework that delivers reliable, trustworthy apps in minutes without coding skills. Our AI-native analytics platform delivers highly customized solutions that support the constantly-shifting nature of business today."

Plotly Studio handles five stages of the analytics workflow. It connects directly to cloud data warehouses with secure credential storage and automated refresh schedules. Teams collaborate through natural language specs they can version, share, and iterate on without starting over. Customization happens through drag-and-drop layouts and theme controls alongside AI generation, with global rules that apply team preferences across projects.

Early access participants included data teams from financial services, healthcare, and technology companies. The platform has moved to general availability with team workspaces, advanced version control, and enhanced security features for enterprise deployments.

The company is showcasing these capabilities in a live webinar on January 27 at 11am EST, walking through real-world examples of teams building and deploying analytics applications.

Plotly Studio is free to try and available for download now. Apps can be published for free through Plotly Cloud, and scaled with Dash Enterprise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.