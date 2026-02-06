‘THE EU FAB 6’ MEETS INSTAGRAM CREATORS

Creamy Mortadella Bologna PGI and leek rigatoni Risotto with Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO Slider packed with Cotechino Modena PGI

European PDO and PGI specialities star in trending UK recipes

ROMA, ITALY, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From creamy comfort food to bold street-food-inspired creations, “The EU Fab 6” campaign has brought European PDO and PGI specialities straight into British kitchens through a new Instagram collaboration with seven popular UK food creators. Throughout the activation, creators reinterpreted iconic European deli meats in contemporary recipes designed for social audiences, combining quality, authenticity and everyday inspiration. The result is a dynamic collection of shareable content showing how certified European products can fit seamlessly into modern home cooking.To engage a digitally native audience, “The EU Fab 6” partnered with creators who speak the language of food lovers on Instagram every day. The selected profiles range from comfort food specialists to European cuisine enthusiasts and street-food storytellers, each bringing their own visual style and culinary voice and helping translate tradition into scroll-stopping content.• @hungrywomancooks – known for bold, flavour-packed comfort recipes• @recipeswith_jess – easy, family-friendly dishes with a creative twist• @al.brady_ – modern home cooking with strong visual storytelling• @theitalianfoodaholic – Italian food culture and authentic flavours• @beefyboysfoodtour – street food inspiration and indulgent creations• @whatmolly.eats – everyday cooking ideas with seasonal ingredients• @onserenasplate – Mediterranean-inspired recipes and entertaining contentAmong the most appreciated recipes is a creamy rigatoni dish featuring Mortadella Bologna PGI paired with sweet leeks and a rich, velvety sauce. The recipe highlights the product’s delicate aroma and smooth texture, proving how this iconic Italian cold cut can become the star ingredient of a comforting yet elegant pasta dish.Another standout creation takes inspiration from street food culture with an indulgent slider packed with crispy Cotechino Modena PGI, slow-cooked tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan, finished under the grill and served with crunchy aubergine. A bold and playful format that showcases the intense flavour and traditional character of this protected specialty in a modern, social-friendly way.The collaboration also includes a refined risotto infused with red wine, rosemary and tomatoes, topped with a rich ragù made from Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO. The dish puts the spotlight on the distinctive aroma and balanced seasoning of this PDO product, combining tradition with contemporary presentation.All video recipes are available on the creators’ Instagram profiles and across The EU FAB 6 instagram channel.This collaboration reflects “The EU Fab 6” campaign’s ongoing commitment to promoting European PDO and PGI wines and deli meats through contemporary communication channels. By working with trusted food voices, the project introduces younger audiences to certified quality products, their origin and versatility, while speaking the fast-paced, visual language of social media.Co-financed by the European Union, “The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe” campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, education, and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:• Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6.uk and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25, 25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

