THE EU FAB 6 SHINES A LIGHT ON THE 'GI ECONOMY'

New insights into the economic value of geographical indication products and how consumers can recognise them

ROMA, ITALY, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New figures confirm the growing economic impact of Europe's geographical indication products. According to the latest data on the so-called "GI Economy", products protected under the EU's quality schemes – including PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) – now generate around €80 billion in annual sales, highlighting the strategic role these certified products play in Europe's agri-food sector.Within this framework, the campaign "The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe" continues to promote some of Europe's most representative European PDO and PGI wines and deli meats in the United Kingdom and Switzerland, helping consumers better understand the value and guarantees behind Europe's quality labels.According to European Commission studies, the geographical indication system already counted over 3,200 registered products worth more than €77 billion in sales, a number that has now grown to more than 3,400 protected names across Europe. This steady expansion reflects the increasing global demand for authentic products that combine quality, traceability and strong ties to their territory of origin.Wine accounts for the largest share of the GI economy, representing around 51% of total sales, followed by agri-food products such as cheeses, cured meats and olive oils, which together account for approximately 35% of the value generated by geographical indications. Beyond their economic impact, PDO and PGI labels play a crucial role in helping consumers make informed choices. These European quality schemes guarantee that products are produced according to strict specifications, in defined geographical areas, and using recognised traditional know-how.For consumers navigating supermarket shelves or specialty stores, recognising these labels is the first step to identifying authentic products. The official PDO and PGI logos on packaging certify that the product meets EU quality standards and that its characteristics are closely linked to its region of origin.Through its activities, The EU Fab 6 campaign aims to raise awareness of these certifications and encourage consumers to discover the diversity and cultural heritage behind Europe's protected products. From Mortadella Bologna PGI and Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora PDO to the wines of Abruzzo, Garnacha PDO regions and the Premières Côtes de Bordeaux and Cadillac PDO appellations, each product tells a story of territory, tradition and expertise."The growing value of geographical indications shows how strongly consumers are looking for products that combine quality, authenticity and a clear connection to their place of origin," said Gianluigi Ligasacchi, Director of the Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (project leader), Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (project partner) and Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (project partner), and spokesperson for The EU Fab 6 project. "PDO and PGI certifications are much more than labels: they represent a guarantee of traceability, craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Through The EU Fab 6 campaign, we want to help consumers better understand the value behind these certifications and encourage them to discover the extraordinary diversity of Europe's protected wines and deli meats."By highlighting the economic and cultural significance of geographical indications, the campaign continues to support a deeper understanding of Europe's quality schemes and the exceptional products they protect.Co-financed by the European Union, "The EU Fab 6 – Savour the PDO and PGI Wines and Deli Meats from Europe" campaign promotes European excellence in the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Through tastings, educational activities and promotional events, the campaign supports the visibility and appreciation of products marked with the PDO and PGI labels.The initiative is supported by six prestigious consortia:• Consorzio Italiano Tutela Mortadella Bologna (Italy) – project leader• Consorzio Cacciatore Italiano (Italy)• Consorzio Zampone e Cotechino Modena PGI (Italy)• ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac (France)• Asociación para la Promoción del vino de Garnacha – Garnacha Origen (Spain)• Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo (Italy)Follow us to discover more about the exceptional quality of European PDO and PGI deli meats and wines:Facebook @theeufab6uk, Instagram @theeufab6.uk and YouTube @TheEUFab6Press OfficeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 25, 25015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Tel +39 030 7741535Email: theeufab6@gmail.com

