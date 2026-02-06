Big Win for Indian Music: Jyotsna Radhakrishnan Gets UAE Golden Visa

Best Solution® facilitates the UAE Golden Visa for Jyotsna Radhakrishnan, honouring her exceptional musical legacy.

Renowned playback singer honored for exceptional contributions to music, marking Best Solution's continued support of South Indian creative talent.

Truly well deserved, Jyotsna. The UAE Golden Visa isn’t just residency,it’s recognition of talent, ambition, and contribution to a future-ready nation.” — Mr. Vipin Kumar, General manager, Best Solution®

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Indian playback singer and composer Jyotsna Radhakrishnan has been granted the prestigious UAE Golden Visa in the Cultural category, recognising her outstanding contributions to music and the creative arts. The Golden Visa was issued by The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP). Best Solution Business Setup Consultancy who supported the process through complete legal documentation, as the UAE continues to welcome exceptional creative talent from around the world.The UAE Golden Visa was officially presented to Jyotsna Radhakrishnan on February 6, 2026, at Best Solution Business Setup Consultancy’s headquarters in Business Bay, Dubai.The Vsssisa & Momento was presented by CEO Mr. Essa Al Harthi, who added,“It is a privilege to support Jyotsna Radhakrishnan’s UAE Golden Visa, recognising her exceptional contribution to music and the arts. Following our recent Golden Visa facilitation for Sayanora Philip, this milestone further reflects Best Solution’s continued commitment to supporting South Indian creative talent in establishing long-term roots in the UAE.”The ceremony was coordinated by General Manager Mr. Vipin Kumar, with Jyotsna’s Manager and the entire Best Solution team joining in to celebrate the occasion.The formal gathering was especially meaningful, reflecting the deep cultural bond between Kerala and the UAE, made even more personal by Jyotsna’s early musical roots in Abu Dhabi. Accepting the honour, she added,“The UAE is where I grew up and first discovered my voice, so receiving this Golden Visa feels like coming full circle. I’m grateful for this honour and look forward to giving back by supporting and nurturing young musical talent in Dubai.”With three industry Film Awards, 1,000+ songs across 12 languages, and a voice that has shaped some of South India’s most iconic film moments, Jyotsna stands as a true musical powerhouse. From soulful Carnatic melodies to electrifying high-energy performances, she has won hearts across generations.Born in Kuwait and raised in Abu Dhabi, her musical journey began at the Asian International School in Ruwais. Trained in both Carnatic and Hindustani classical, she entered films in 2002 and shot to fame with the unforgettable “Sughamanee Nilavu” (Nammal). Since then, hit after hit followed, including fan favourites and award winnings like “Karuppinazhaku,” “Themma Themma Themmadikkatte,” and “Meheruba.”And she’s not just a singer. Jyotsna has also made her mark as a composer, songwriter, and TV judge, while touring globally across the UK, USA, Australia, and Singapore. Today, she enjoys 2 million+ monthly Spotify listeners and in 2025, she inspired many by openly sharing her adult autism diagnosis through a powerful TEDx Talk, becoming a strong voice for neurodiversity awareness.Jyotsna’s Golden Visa also follows Best Solution’s recent facilitation of the same honour for Kerala-born singer and composer Sayanora Philip, a Kerala State Film Award winner, whose Golden Visa was awarded on August 1, 2025. Together, these achievements highlight Best Solution’s growing expertise in supporting the South Indian creative community and the UAE’s rising status as a global home for India’s finest artistic talent.Best Solutionis a trusted UAE-based firm that provides comprehensive support for global entrepreneurs, artists, and investors. Our services include Golden Visa Applications, Business Setup (Mainland, Free Zone, Offshore), PRO & Government Services, and Investor and Talent Residency Solutions . We are dedicated to delivering seamless, expert guidance to help our clients succeed in the UAE.

Jyotsna Radhakrishnan Gets UAE Golden Visa | Best solution

