Recognition of Excellence: Best Solution® Wins Prestigious Circle Award at RAKEZ Circle Awards 2026

Mr. Essa Al Harthi, Founder & CEO of Best Solution® is honoured with the prestigious Circle Award, powered by Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) for the firm's excellence in shaping business growth across the UAE.

Best Solution® recognised among the UAE's top business setup advisors at the inaugural Circle Awards 2026, powered by Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

Best Solution's professionalism and dedication to excellence set them apart. They are a partner we truly trust and value.” — Jerusalem Dagnew, Agent Channel Officer, RAKEZ

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Solution Business Setup Consultancy has been honoured with the prestigious Circle Awards 2026, Celebrating Partnerships in Excellence, powered by Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ). The award recognises Best Solution as one of the UAE's top business setup advisors for its outstanding contribution, collaboration, and consistency in delivering quality businesses to one of the region's fastest-growing economic zones. The Circle Awards is a prestigious platform created to honour trusted partners whose meaningful engagement and consistent performance have helped drive opportunity, strengthen relationships, and advance business development across the UAE.The Circle Award was officially presented on February 9, 2026, at the Terrace Between the Towers, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Dubai. The award was presented by Mr. Mustafa Shaker, Sales Director at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), who added,"Best Solution has consistently demonstrated excellence in connecting quality businesses with the right opportunities in the UAE. Their dedication to delivering trusted, high-calibre clients makes them an invaluable partner in RAKEZ's mission to drive business growth and strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for enterprise."The ceremony was attended by Mr. Essa Al Harthi, Founder & CEO of Best Solution alongside Mr. Vipin Kumar, General Manager of Best Solution, with Jerusalem Dagnew, Agent Channel Officer at RAKEZ, and the entire Best Solution team joining in to celebrate the occasion.The formal gathering was especially meaningful, reflecting the strength of partnerships that drive business excellence across the UAE, and the vital role trusted advisors play in shaping the region's thriving economic landscape. Accepting the honour, Mr. Essa Al Harthi, added,"This recognition from RAKEZ is a proud moment for our entire team. It validates the trust and dedication we bring to every partnership. We believe in building lasting relationships that create real value, and this award inspires us to continue delivering excellence as the UAE grows as a global destination for business and investment."Best Solution Business Setup Consultancy has rapidly established itself as the UAE's trusted partner for global entrepreneurs, artists, and investors . With a comprehensive suite of services spanning Company Formation, Golden Visa Applications, Corporate PRO Services, and Financial Advisory, the firm has built a reputation for delivering seamless, transparent, and results-driven support from its headquarters in Business Bay, Dubai.Partnering with leading free zone authorities across the UAE, including RAKEZ, DMCC, DIFC, Jebel Ali Free Zone, IFZA, and Meydan, Best Solutionhas consistently proven its ability to connect quality businesses with the right free zone opportunities in the UAE . The Circle Award from RAKEZ is a powerful validation of this partnership-driven approach, recognising the firm's consistent delivery of high-calibre clients to one of the region's fastest-growing economic zones, now home to over 40,000 companies worldwide.This recognition adds to a landmark year for Best Solution, which has also been instrumental in facilitating prestigious UAE Golden Visas for prominent South Indian artists, including award-winning singers Sayanora Philip and Jyotsna Radhakrishnan, further solidifying the firm's growing expertise in supporting creative talent and high-profile individuals in establishing long-term roots in the UAE.With a dedicated team of 20+ professionals, a 2-day business registration promise, transparent fixed pricing, and a strong after-licensing support system, Best Solution continues to empower visionary entrepreneurs and distinguished professionals to thrive in the UAE's dynamic business ecosystem.Best Solution Business Setup Consultancy continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the UAE's business setup landscape. The Circle Award from RAKEZ stands as a testament to the firm's unwavering dedication to building trusted partnerships, delivering quality, and empowering businesses to succeed in one of the world's most dynamic economies. As the UAE strengthens its position as a global hub for enterprise, innovation, and creative talent, Best Solution remains committed to being the bridge that connects ambitious visions with extraordinary outcomes.

