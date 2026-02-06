Missing East Kingston Man Located

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Justin Whipple

603-744-5470

February 6, 2026

East Kingston, NH – On Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 11:22 a.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a 911 call reporting a missing elderly man with dementia in East Kingston. The East Kingston Police Department responded to the residence and identified the missing individual as Thomas Elliott, age 74.

Elliott had gone missing while on foot in the area of Rowell Road and Winslow Drive. Conservation Officers responded to the scene along with members of the East Kingston Police Department, Kensington Police Department, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, and East Kingston Fire and EMS.

Shortly thereafter, Elliott called 911 himself and informed the dispatcher that he was stuck in a swamp and unable to move. A drone was deployed and located Elliott in the area behind the residences on Winslow Drive. Two Conservation Officers and a Kensington Police Officer made it to Elliot at 12:27 p.m., and he was assessed for injuries and hypothermia. He was able to walk out under his own power where the team met with East Kingston Fire and EMS for further evaluation at approximately 12:49 p.m. New Hampshire Fish and Game extends its gratitude to all agencies that responded to assist.