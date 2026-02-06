Finesse Custom Homes Launches Luxury Home Division in Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finesse Custom Homes has launched as the luxury custom-home division of Finesse Construction, bringing more than 20 years of commercial construction expertise and nationwide project experience to the Phoenix-area luxury home market. The new division aims to streamline the custom home building process through technology integration, transparent pricing, and national buying power.

The company enters the market with a focus on three primary differentiators: full transparency through open-book construction management, compressed project timelines using rapid design software, and cost savings through established national supplier relationships.

Finesse Custom Homes provides clients with direct access to the company's customer relationship management system, where homeowners can view real-time project information including receipts, photos, progress updates, supervisor notes, and detailed reporting throughout the construction process.

The division utilizes rapid design and estimating software that can produce detailed specifications from initial concepts in hours rather than the weeks or months typical in traditional custom home construction. This accelerated process enables clients to make decisions with concrete budget numbers early in the project timeline.

Leveraging Finesse Construction's nationwide commercial building experience, Finesse Custom Homes maintains supplier relationships that provide access to materials pricing typically unavailable to smaller custom builders. The company reports this buying power can result in material savings of up to 20 percent compared to standard retail pricing.

The launch represents an expansion strategy that applies systems and processes developed through large-scale commercial construction to the residential luxury market. The Scottsdale-based operation combines traditional high-end craftsmanship with technology-enabled project management designed to reduce construction stress and timeline uncertainty for clients.

Finesse Custom Homes serves the Phoenix metropolitan area luxury home market from its Scottsdale location.

About Finesse Custom Homes

Finesse Custom Homes is the luxury custom-home division of Finesse Construction, a builder with more than 20 years of proven performance and nationwide project experience. The company brings commercial construction discipline, systems, and buying power to the custom home market with a focus on speed, transparency, and efficiency. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Finesse Custom Homes serves clients throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Media Contact:

Stacy Gentile

sg@finesseconstruction.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.