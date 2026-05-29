SoCal Fragrance Startup Essentia Perfume Launches Luxury 10ml Scents with Innovative Vending Model

Southern California Fragrance Startup Essentia Perfume Launches to Disrupt Luxury Scent Market with Authentic 10ml Bottles and Vending Machine Model

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essentia Perfume, a new fragrance company founded by four brothers, has announced its official launch with a mission to make authentic luxury designer and niche perfumes more accessible through premium 10ml bottles and an innovative vending machine distribution model.

The company addresses a common challenge in the fragrance market: consumers who admire luxury scents but hesitate to invest in expensive full size bottles. Essentia Perfume offers a solution by providing authentic designer and niche fragrances in a practical 10ml format at accessible price points, without compromising quality or authenticity.

According to the company, Essentia's approach centers on purchasing original full size bottles in large quantities, negotiating volume pricing, maintaining lean operations, and passing those savings to customers. The result is genuine luxury fragrance at a fraction of traditional retail prices, allowing consumers to build a fragrance wardrobe rather than committing to a single expensive bottle.

"We are not selling dupes, imitations, or diluted alternatives," company representatives note. "Customers are buying the real fragrance, in a more practical and more affordable format."

What distinguishes Essentia from traditional fragrance retailers is its dual distribution strategy. Beyond direct to consumer sales, the company is developing a 10ml fragrance vending machine concept designed for high convenience locations including hotels, gyms, hospitals, universities, dorms, and nightlife venues. This model extends luxury fragrance beyond department store counters into lifestyle driven environments where consumers need premium products instantly.

The vending machine initiative represents a broader retail innovation with long term scalability. Essentia is building this system with future franchising opportunities in mind, allowing entrepreneurs and partners to participate in the company's growth as it reimagines fragrance distribution.

The Southern California location reflects the brand's identity, blending regional style, mobility, and lifestyle culture with luxury and practicality. The four brothers behind Essentia have built the company on principles of quality, authenticity, trust, and accessibility, creating a family founded brand with hands on entrepreneurial spirit.

Looking ahead, Essentia plans to expand its collection of authentic best selling fragrances, scale its vending machine presence, and launch additional customer programs including ambassador initiatives, affiliate programs, subscription offerings, custom bottle designs, and curated gift sets tailored to specific lifestyles and occasions.

About Essentia Perfume

Essentia Perfume is a Southern California fragrance company founded by four brothers to disrupt how consumers discover, buy, and experience luxury perfume. The company specializes in authentic 10ml bottles of original designer and niche fragrances, combining quality, authenticity, trust, and accessibility. Essentia is developing an innovative vending machine distribution model and franchise system to expand luxury fragrance access across high traffic lifestyle locations.

Contact:

Omer Alsheh

Co-founder

Omer@essentia-perfume.com

+1-(949)-239-2050

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