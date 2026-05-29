Vitayur LLC Launches Wellness Brand with Simplified Direct Sales Model and Premium Supplement Line

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitayur LLC, a wellness-focused company dedicated to providing premium dietary supplements, has announced its official launch with a comprehensive portfolio of natural wellness products and a streamlined Independent Business Licensee (IBL) program designed to make health entrepreneurship more accessible.

Founded by entrepreneurs L.B. Subba, Jiden Rai, and Manoj Rai, Vitayur combines traditional wellness knowledge with modern nutritional science to offer supplements formulated with natural ingredients and supported by scientific research. The company currently offers 15 products across multiple wellness categories, including general health, women's health, sports nutrition, weight management, and joint support.

According to the company, Vitayur differentiates itself through a simplified direct sales business model that eliminates many common barriers found in traditional direct sales business structures. The IBL program features no mandatory purchase requirements, no complex ranking systems, and no forced recruitment, allowing participants to focus on genuine product sharing and customer relationships.

"The goal is to ensure that the business opportunity is built around real customers who value the products, rather than solely on expanding a sales network," company representatives note. This customer-first approach aligns company growth with long-term relationships and repeat product usage.

All Vitayur supplements are manufactured in U.S.-based facilities that follow quality and regulatory standards. Products are developed using carefully sourced ingredients and tested for quality and purity. The current product line includes VitaVedic Collagen, Glucovita Joint Support, VitaBright for Women, Vit-Organic Mushroom Coffee, and Vita-ION Electrolyte, among others.

Even in its early stages, Vitayur has achieved several meaningful milestones, including hosting multiple successful pre-launch events in Pennsylvania and Ohio, building its initial product portfolio, and establishing a roadmap to introduce targeted up to five new products monthly. The company is also developing a mobile back-office platform for IBL partners, scheduled to launch in June 2026.

Looking ahead, Vitayur plans to expand its product portfolio to 40-60 products within the first year, strengthen its regional market presence, and explore international expansion by year three. The company aims to position itself within the growing global wellness and dietary supplement industry by offering premium wellness supplements, a community-driven brand culture, and an entrepreneurial distribution model.

About Vitayur LLC

Vitayur is a wellness-focused company that provides premium dietary supplements formulated with natural ingredients and supported by scientific research. The company emphasizes a holistic approach to health, promoting vitality, balanced nutrition, and lifestyle optimization. Vitayur offers an Independent Business Licensee program that allows individuals to build their own businesses while promoting wellness products.

Contact:

L.B.Subba -CEO

lb.subba@vitayur.com

838-848-2987

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